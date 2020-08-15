2021-2022 Migratory Game Bird Stamp design contest now open
Artists are invited to submit their original works for the annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp design contest now through Nov. 10. The winning entry will appear on the 2021-2022 stamp hunters purchase to hunt migratory game birds in Maryland. All entries must be original and each contestant may submit up to three entries with a fee structure of $15 for one, $20 for two and $30 for three. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects. Judging takes place Nov. 12, and the winner will be announced Nov. 15. All details can be found at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Black bear hunt lottery closes Aug. 31
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the 2020 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the five-day hunting season, Oct. 26-30, in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. DNR will issue 950 permits this year, an increase of 150 from the previous season. Deadline to enter the lottery is Aug. 31 and the cost is $15. The drawing will be held Sept. 3.
Hank Jr. to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Fishing, hunting and gun collecting are among the interests Hank Williams Jr. lists on his website. And many an outdoors man or woman is familiar with his self-penned signature hit “A Country Boy Can Survive” (www.hankjr.com/videos). The avid outdoorsman will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020, along with songwriter Dean Dillon and singer/songwriter Marty Stuart.
Maryland state parks e-bike policy
With the recent news of music mogul Simon Cowell’s serious back injury from an “e-bike” crash, e-bikes are in the news. As it turns out, Cowell was not on an e-bike, rather he was riding an electric motorbike. The difference? An e-bike’s top speed (Class 1) is around 20 mph while the e-motorbike Cowell was riding had a top speed of 60 mph. Class 1 e-bikes are allowed in Maryland’s State Park areas where motorized vehicles are allowed, such as interior public-use roads, parking lots, etc. They are prohibited on State Park trails and other areas not designated for motorized vehicles, regardless of trail width or surface. The Maryland State Parks website defines a Class 1 electric bicycle as being equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 20 mph. Details at www.dnr.maryland.gov, state park pages.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.