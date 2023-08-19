PGC offers Learn to Hunt programs

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Learn to Hunt Program is designed to help individuals become successful hunters. In each webinar, participants will learn about the game animal’s behavior, habitat preference, choosing a firearm, prepare wild game meat for the table and more. On Aug. 23, rabbit hunting is the webinar topic. Previous topics include squirrel, pheasant, spring turkey and deer hunting. Each program is about 45 minutes long and can be viewed at the pgc.pa.gov website. Registration is required to participate live.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription