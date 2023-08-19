PGC offers Learn to Hunt programs
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Learn to Hunt Program is designed to help individuals become successful hunters. In each webinar, participants will learn about the game animal’s behavior, habitat preference, choosing a firearm, prepare wild game meat for the table and more. On Aug. 23, rabbit hunting is the webinar topic. Previous topics include squirrel, pheasant, spring turkey and deer hunting. Each program is about 45 minutes long and can be viewed at the pgc.pa.gov website. Registration is required to participate live.
Be a wild turkey citizen scientist
Continuing through Aug. 31 citizens are asked to report wild turkey sightings to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The primary purpose of the survey is to estimate reproductive success and other important information that can be extracted from the data. The online reporting form can be found at tinyurl.com/y2zt8mhv.
Beyond BOW workshop on archery, kayaking
Maryland Becoming an Outdoors Woman is partnering with the Mid-Shore Izaak Walton League to present a daylong workshop to include archery, outdoor cooking and kayaking on the Bolingbroke Creek in Trappe on Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of archery and safety, the basic techniques and equipment needed to begin kayaking, and see an outdoor cooking demonstration. The cost is $50 per person. Participants must be 18 or older. Space is limited to 30 and these BoW events fill up fast. Register at dnr.maryland.gov. For more information, email letha.grimes@maryland.gov.
New Germany State Park history hike, paddle
Join a Park Ranger for a 1.5-mile hike to learn about how New Germany State Park came to be. The hike begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 and will conclude with a look inside New Germany’s historic one-room schoolhouse. To register for the hike or for more information, call 301-895-5453. On Aug. 27, at 9 a.m., join a park ranger on a kayak or canoe and learn about the history of New Germany Lake. A limited number of kayaks and canoes will be available, and those under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult on board. To register for the morning paddle trip, email noah.manges@maryland.gov.
Black Bass Conservation Fund established in Md.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has a dedicated source of funding for conservation of the state’s largemouth and smallmouth bass — collectively called black bass — to which the state’s anglers, boaters, hunters and others can contribute when purchasing their licenses. The voluntary donation program can be accessed through DNR’s online COMPASS licensing system. Donations will be used to procure bass for remediation stocking in freshwater waterways, install structures for enhancing aquatic habitat, purchase supplies that promote conservation during bass tournaments, and support scientific research related to conservation of the resource. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov.
College students have a new voice in supporting the outdoors
The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation has launched the Collegiate Sportsmen and Women’s Coalition, a network of individual student-led organizations facilitated and supported by CSF. Students from diverse backgrounds and interests will learn about the important role that hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping play in fish and wildlife conservation while also gaining first-hand experience in pro-conservation advocacy efforts. To learn more about this program, visit congressionalsportsmen.org.
