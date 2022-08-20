NWTF banquet Sept. 10
The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its 31st annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on Sept. 10 at the Lewistown Fire Company. Doors open at 5 p.m. Register online at https://events.nwtf.org/200070-2022 or contact Russ Leith at 443-677-3669. Tickets are $60, including dinner and NWTF membership; $110 per couple, includes two dinners and two memberships; and $25 for Jakes (ages 17 and under) dinner and membership. Sponsorship and table packages are also available.
Hike to the falls, study the water
Meet at the Cunningham Falls trailhead in the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont, at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 and/or Aug. 28 for a volunteer naturalist-led hike to the falls. This is an easy to moderate one-mile roundtrip hike. Event is weather dependent. On Aug. 24, join a stream study at 1 p.m. Meet at the Nature Center at the William Houck Area and take a closer look at how to determine the health of the streams by learning about water quality testing and looking for stream-dwelling insects. RSVP for this event to cfspnaturalist.drn@maryland.gov. For additional information, call 301-271-3676.
Maryland guide to hunting, trapping available
The new edition of the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping is now available online. This year’s updates include more Sunday hunting in some counties, an expanded black bear hunt (deadline for the lottery is Aug. 31), and stocked pheasant hunts in November. Download the guide at dnr.maryland.gov.
Watershed hike
Join the Mountain Club of Maryland for a 10-mile loop hike in Frederick Municipal Forest at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 21. The hike will start on the Catoctin Trail’s Hamburg Road parking area and then follow some of the many trails through the forest. For details on the hike or club membership, contact hike leader Bill Saunders at trailsaunders@gmail.com.
