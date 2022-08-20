NWTF banquet Sept. 10

The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its 31st annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on Sept. 10 at the Lewistown Fire Company. Doors open at 5 p.m. Register online at https://events.nwtf.org/200070-2022 or contact Russ Leith at 443-677-3669. Tickets are $60, including dinner and NWTF membership; $110 per couple, includes two dinners and two memberships; and $25 for Jakes (ages 17 and under) dinner and membership. Sponsorship and table packages are also available.

