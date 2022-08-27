Hunter education classes forming
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free in-person hunter safety classes. Any student under the age of 13 must have an adult ages 21 or older accompany them during all sessions. The course covers hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, tree stand safety, state legal requirements and more. Locally, sessions will be held at Cold Deer Hunting & Fishing Club, Mountaindale, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5, 7, 12 and 14; Mount Airy IWLA, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 9 and 12, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10; McClellan Rod & Gun Club in Keedysville, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, 13 and 14; Thurmont Sportsman Conservation Club, Thurmont, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21, 22 and 23, and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24; Frederick County IWLA, Frederick, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23, and 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24; and Cold Deer Hunting & Fishing Club in Mountaindale, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26, 28, Oct. 3 and 5. To register and for more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Pa. Game Commission offers Learn to Hunt programs
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is presenting free webinars to teach people of all ages how to hunt. The Learn to Hunt webinars include information on where to hunt, what you need to hunt, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing game for the table. The first webinar on squirrel hunting was Aug. 24 and is available on the Game Commission’s Learn to Hunt webpage (pgc.pa.gov). Additional webinars include two on archery deer hunting on Sept. 7 and 21 and one on pheasant hunting Oct. 5. Each is about one hour long. Those who register receive an email after the live event to access the recording. Register at bit.ly/pgclearntohunt.
NWTF supports wild turkey disease research
The National Wild Turkey Federation is helping to fund a wild turkey research project that will study diseases, such as Lymphoproliferative disease virus and reticuloendotheliosis virus, that have long-affected wild turkey populations. LPDV is not uncommon for wild turkeys and other land-dwelling birds. Since first being documented in Arkansas in 2009, it’s been detected in wild turkeys in 29 states. LPDV can cause tumors to form in the bird’s internal organs and skins and can be detrimental to individual birds, but less is known about its effect on the population levels. Researchers will study the diseases within cells and tissues of wild turkeys and assess patterns of how the diseases spread and how it may affect reproductive success, among other findings, reports The Outdoor Wire. For more information on this and other NWTF projects, visit nwtf.org.
Frederick Bird Club meeting
The Frederick Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick. The meeting will also be held virtually via Zoom. Gene Scarpulla will speak on identifying shorebirds. For more information on this or joining the club, visit md.birds.org/join/chapters/frederick-bird-club.
