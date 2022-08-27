Hunter education classes forming

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free in-person hunter safety classes. Any student under the age of 13 must have an adult ages 21 or older accompany them during all sessions. The course covers hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, tree stand safety, state legal requirements and more. Locally, sessions will be held at Cold Deer Hunting & Fishing Club, Mountaindale, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5, 7, 12 and 14; Mount Airy IWLA, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 9 and 12, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10; McClellan Rod & Gun Club in Keedysville, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, 13 and 14; Thurmont Sportsman Conservation Club, Thurmont, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21, 22 and 23, and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24; Frederick County IWLA, Frederick, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23, and 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24; and Cold Deer Hunting & Fishing Club in Mountaindale, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26, 28, Oct. 3 and 5. To register and for more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov.

