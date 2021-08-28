New Md. state record blue marlin
A Florida angler, Billy Gerlach, of Jupiter, Florida, is the new Maryland state record holder for a blue marlin, which he caught in an Aug. 20 tournament at Ocean City. Gerlach broke the state’s 12-year-old standing record for the Atlantic Division with a 1,135-pound blue marlin (Makaira nigricans) caught during the 30th MidAtlantic fishing tournament. It took Gerlach more than three hours to reel in the marlin, caught while trolling 70 miles offshore near Washington Canyon, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The blue marlin was donated to area food banks and parts of the fish were collected for scientific research.
Frederick Bird Club to meet virtually Sept. 2
The speaker for the September meeting of the Frederick Bird Club is Kurt Schwarz, who will give an illustrated talk titled “The DMV’s Kaleidoscope of Bird Life: Birds of Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.” The presentation is intended to introduce new birders, and those new to the area, to local birds. This virtual meeting will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and is open to all. Email frederickbirdclub@yahoo.com for a link to the meeting.
Primitive skills gathering in September
Primal-Survival, a bushcrafting school near Woodsboro, is hosting a Primitive Pottery & Skills Gathering, Sept. 17-19, on a 200-acre privately-owned farm in Walkersville. Activities begin at noon Sept. 17. Skill sessions include a three-day, start-to-finish primitive pottery course with Kayce Heister; a knapping pit and demonstration, and bark tanning class with Guy Neal; a morning bow shoot; a trading blanket and more. A community dinner takes place Sept. 18. Participants provide their own camping gear, water, etc. The entrance fee is $95 for adults, $35 for ages under 12. The address of the gathering will be provided once you register. To learn more and to register, visit primal-survival.org.
FHFH founder receives humanitarian award
On July 21, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot virtually presented the 2020 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award to recipients in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Rick Wilson, founder of Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, received the award. Wilson founded FHFH to provide donated meat to families in underserved communities. Since then, FHFH has grown into a nationwide initiative. FHFH is headquartered in Williamsport. To learn more or make a donation, visit fhfh.org.
Hunter education classes scheduled
Hunter education classes are forming now. The course takes 12 to 14 hours to complete, and students must attend all sessions. The course covers hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, tree-stand safety, safety and first aid, water safety and Maryland legal requirements. Upcoming area classes for September include: Sept. 8, 10, 11 and 13 at Mount Airy, IWLA, 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy; Sept. 11 and 12 at Poolesville IWLA, 20601 Izaak Walton Way, Poolesville; Sept. 13-15, McClellan Rod & Gun Club, 5241 Redhill Road, Keedysville; Sept. 15-18, Thurmont Sportsman Conservation Club, 11617 Hunt Club Road, Thurmont; and Sept. 27, 29, Oct. 4 and 6, Cold Deer Hunting & Fishing Club, 6130 Mountaindale Road, Mountaindale. For the full schedule, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
NRA cancels 150th annual meeting
The National Rifle Association has canceled its 150th anniversary celebration, meeting and exhibits scheduled for Sept. 2-5 in Houston, Texas. The cancellation notice on the meeting website (nraam.org) says the decision was made “after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas” and that its top priority is the health and well-being of “our members, staff, sponsors and supporters.”
