Dove season opens Sept. 1
Mourning dove season opens in Maryland Sept. 1 and continues through Oct. 17. The second and third dove seasons are Oct. 24 to Nov. 27 and Dec. 19 to Jan. 9, 2021. During the first season only, shooting hours are from noon to sunset. Otherwise, shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise and end at sunset. The woodcock split seasons are Oct. 21 to Nov. 27 and Jan. 11-23, 2021. The early resident Canada goose season is Sept. 1-15 in the Eastern zone, and Sept. 1-25 in the Western zone, which includes Frederick County. For the full schedule, bag limits and other need-to-know information, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Md. deer archery season opens Sept. 11
The archery hunting season for white-tailed and sika deer opens statewide Sept. 11 and continues through Jan. 30, 2021. New for the upcoming deer season, archery and muzzleloader hunters can participate in Primitive Deer Hunt Days Feb. 1-3, 2021, when hunters can use vertical longbows, vertical recurve bows, flintlock or sidelock percussion muzzleloaders only, according to a Maryland Department of Natural Resources news release. Telescopic and electronic aiming devices are prohibited during this hunt. Visit www.dnr.maryland.gov for more information on hunting in Maryland, bag limits and licensing information.
Forestry Board makes extensive photo library available
The Frederick Forestry Board has compiled a new resource in the form of an extensive image library of over 800 high-resolution pictures taken by amateur photographers. This library is offered completely free to educators, publicists, news outlets and graphic artists, in exchange for a photo credit to the Frederick County Forestry Board. The library features pictures of flora and fauna found in Frederick County. Pictures are categorized into 13 groups (trees, fungi, aquatic life, etc.) and categorized into native and non-native species featuring a short description. Dave Barrow, retired systems programmer and manager for the DOJ’s Data Center Facilities Operations, became a member of the Frederick Forestry Board in 2017 and promptly began updating the Board’s website. He also sends out the popular Nature Notes column published in the weekend edition of The Frederick News-Post. You can also subscribe to Nature Notes at no cost at frederick.forestryboard.org. The Board welcomes photographers to submit professional level photography, specifically taken in Frederick County, as long as it is offered for free. Submit photos with descriptions, location where it was taken and who took it, to frederick@forestryboard.com.
