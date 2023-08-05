Take a hike

Join a park volunteer for an easy hike on the Catoctin Furnace Trail and learn about its history at 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Meet outside the Cunningham Falls State Park Manor Area Visitor Center, 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont. On Aug. 11, meet at the park’s Houck Nature Center, 14274 William Houck Drive, at 8 p.m. for an easy-to-moderate night hike to experience nature in the park after dark. BYO flashlight or headlamp. Inclement weather cancels, park entrance fees apply. Learn more by calling 301-271-3676.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription