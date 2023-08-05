Take a hike
Join a park volunteer for an easy hike on the Catoctin Furnace Trail and learn about its history at 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Meet outside the Cunningham Falls State Park Manor Area Visitor Center, 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont. On Aug. 11, meet at the park’s Houck Nature Center, 14274 William Houck Drive, at 8 p.m. for an easy-to-moderate night hike to experience nature in the park after dark. BYO flashlight or headlamp. Inclement weather cancels, park entrance fees apply. Learn more by calling 301-271-3676.
On Aug. 9, beginning at 9 a.m. join a park naturalist at Greenbrier State Park, 21843 National Pike, Boonsboro, for a hike to learn about the plants, insects, birds and animals found in the park. Meet at Gazebo #1 in the Day Use Area. Hike will be about 1.5 miles, moderate difficulty. On Aug. 10, at 2 p.m., join the “How to Leave No Trace and Clean-Up Walk” at Greenbrier. Participants will learn the seven simple principles to keep nature and the park clean, then join a group walk around the lake to pick up litter. Grabbers, gloves and buckets will be provided. Park entrance fees apply. Call 301-791-4767 to register or learn more about these events..
Fall Fun Day in September
Outdoor Women’s Life will host a Fall Fun Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Smith Farm in Taneytown. Activities will include instruction with using handguns, shotguns, archery, self-defense, tomahawk and knife throwing and a dog demonstration. The cost is $45 and includes lunch, ages 11 to 16 are free. Registration is required for this popular event by Sept. 23. To register, visit owlife.org, email melodys@verizon.net or call 410-756-6579 or 443-340-5651.
R100 National Archery Tour to stop in West Virginia
The National Bowhunter Education Foundation will host the R100 National Archery Tour around the country in August and September. Among the tour stops is Pipestem, West Virginia, in partnership with Pipestem Resort, Aug. 18 to 20, and in Pennsylvania in partnership with Fertigs Archery Club, Sept. 8 to 10. Adult and youth archers are invited to participate in this family friendly 3D archery event. The Youth Zone features five uniquely painted dinosaur targets. It is free to all supervised youth. For adults, there are two 50-target ranges (the Safari Range and the North American Range), with specialty shoots offered each day. NBEF stresses safety and offers bowhunter ed classes. Learn more about the events at R100.org.
Montana FWP puzzled by sick trout
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working with other organizations to determine what is the cause of dead trout, sick trout and trout with fungus on their skin found in the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers in southwest Montana. The group is launching three studies that will focus on adult mortality that will involve tagging and tracking fish. Juvenile origins will look at where fish are born and their spawning and rearing habitat, and testing for fish diseases. Since 2011, trout numbers in these rivers have steadily declined and are now near historic lows. While these declines can be linked to low flows and warm water temperatures, the research projects will take a more in-depth look at other factors that may be affecting these fisheries, according to a news release from The Outdoor Wire and Montana FWP. Learn more at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/fisheries-management/trout-mgmt-sw-mt.
DNR seeks public input on proposed regulatory changes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is scoping possible regulatory changes on topics that include requiring anglers to use barbless hooks when fishing in all catch-and-return trout fishing areas and delayed harvest fishing areas during the catch-and-return season. This change aims to reduce the injury and handling time of fish caught by anglers, thereby increasing fish survival. Also under consideration is removing the leader length restriction in fly fishing-only trout management areas. Comments on these proposals are due by Aug. 13. To learn more about these and other proposed regulation changes, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
