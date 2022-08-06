Steven L. Bittner Memorial Preservation Fund established

A new fund has been created, by family of the late Steven Bittner, with the Community Foundation of Washington County that supports environmental initiatives, natural resources, sustainability, and parks and recreation. The Steven L. Bittner Memorial Preservation Fund honors the Williamsport native and his love for the great outdoors. Bittner grew up outside of Pittsburgh with a love of the outdoors. He cherished hunting weekends at the family farm in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. He always knew he wanted a career tied to his passion for wildlife and the outdoors, according to a news release from the Community Foundation. He received his bachelor’s degree in wildlife management from West Virginia University and master’s degree in wildlife biology from Frostburg State University. Bittner was employed by the Maryland Wildlife & Heritage Service for over 30 years and his past duties ranged from being a field biologist to associate director for administration. During his career he also served as the department’s black bear biologist for more than five years. He was a responsible hunter with a vast knowledge of nature and environmental issues. Donations to the fund can be made by visiting cfwcmd.org. Checks may also be made out to “Community Foundation of Washington County” with this fund’s name written in the memo space and mailed to Community Foundation of Washington County, 37 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown, MD 21740.

