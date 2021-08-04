Firearm industry surpasses $14 billion in excise tax contributions for conservation
The firearm industry trade association, NSSF, marked a milestone this month when firearm and ammunition manufacturers topped $14.1 billion in contributions to the Wildlife Restoration Trust Fund since its inception in 1937. Commonly known as the Pittman-Robertson fund, the tax is paid by firearm and ammunition manufacturers on the products they produce. The excise tax applies to all firearms produced or imported for commercial sales, whether their purpose is for recreational shooting, hunting or personal defense, according to an NSSF news release. The funds are administered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and are designed to be used by state wildlife agencies for conservation.
Maryland artist wins California duck stamp contest
A painting by Diane Ford, of Bethesda, was selected as the winner of the 2020 California duck stamp art contest. The painting depicts a pair of gadwalls and will be the state's official stamp design for 2021-2022. View the winning stamp at wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/collector-stamps.
State record set with 301-pound swordfish
An Anne Arundel County angler is now the first officially recognized state record holder for swordfish, which he caught in a tournament July 23 at Ocean City. Peter Schultz, of Annapolis, caught the 301-pound swordfish while participating in the Big Fish Classic Tournament, landing his catch roughly 50 miles offshore at Washington Canyon. Schultz credits his team for helping him reel in the fish following an eight-hour effort. More information on state record fish can be found at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Basic flint knapping class Aug. 21
Primal Knowledge on Buffington Road, Woodsboro, will hold a basic flint knapping class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21, led by Guy Neal. The cost is $129 and pre-registration is required. Learn the basic steps needed to produce a lethal hunting point starting with percussion knapping and how to start on a stone blank, and presser flaking strategies necessary to finish the point. Primal Knowledge offers one-day small-group classes, weekend courses and private lessons that teach specific primitive survival skills. To register or for more information, visit www.primal-knowledge.com.
Perseid meteor shower to peak Aug. 11-13
The Perseid meteor shower peaks between Aug. 11-13 with the best viewing time between midnight and dawn. 2021, notes the Old Farmer's Almanac, will be particularly special thanks to a moonless sky. For best observation, view the darkest part of the night sky and it is better to look at the whole sky rather than trying to view the shower through binoculars or a telescope. Allow about 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark. For more information, visit www.almanac.com.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.