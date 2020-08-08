August is prime to view Perseids
The Perseid Meteor Shower occurs annually in July and August, with August the prime time to view this event. When and where to watch? The best time to watch is just before the break of dawn. The night/morning of Aug. 11-12 are expected to be the best time for viewing, and they may be seen in all portions of the sky. But the best place to look may be to the northeast, from the horizon to directly above your location. The meteors fall at a rate of about 50 per hour, but the light of the last quarter moon may make them more difficult to see, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Another tip from the almanac: the moon will rise around midnight on those dates so you may be able to see more of them the nights of Aug. 11, 12 and 13.
National Shooting Sports Month
August is National Shooting Sports Month and a time to learn about the dozens of target shooting sports available to new and experienced firearm owners. More than 52 million Americans participate in target shooting. There are several outdoor ranges with times for the public to practice trap and skeet shooting in Frederick County, including Thurmont Conservation & Sportsman Club, Tuscarora Gun Club, Catoctin Fish & Game Protective Association and the Izaak Walton League of America. For more information on the ranges, see the June 27 Today’s Sportsman column at https://tinyurl.com/y2lv6uwm.
Deer management hunt to take place at NCTC
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting applications for persons to hunt deer on the National Conservation Training Center property in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, using archery, shotguns with single slugs and muzzleloader rifles during the appropriate West Virginia hunting seasons. Hunters will be randomly selected from those who apply for a given date and assigned to a certain location from which to hunt. Hunters may apply for multiple dates. The hunt dates are Oct. 17, 24 and 31; Nov. 7 and 28, and Dec. 5, 12 and 19. The October hunts are under special authorization and hunters may use shotgun or bow, either buck or doe may be taken, subject to NCTC’s antlerless-first policy. Open to in- and out-of-state hunters. Details and more information at https://nctc.fws.gov/campus/deer-hunt, email nctc_deerhunt@fws.gov or call 304-876-7474.
Qualification shoots scheduled for managed deer hunts in Maryland
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has scheduled shooter qualification sessions at 15 locations across the state. Additional events are available upon reservation. Sessions are by appointment only and there may be a fee to cover expenses. Hunters must take the proficiency test to obtain a Shooter Qualification Card, which is required to participate in many of the managed deer hunts. A lottery system is used to select participants for many of the managed deer hunts and each has its own deadline to apply. For the schedule of qualification sessions and managed hunts, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Stocked pheasant hunts Nov. 21-22 in Maryland
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites all junior license holders, apprentice license holders and lapsed hunters (one has held a Maryland hunting license in the past but has not purchased a license in three of the past five years) to apply to participate in this year’s stocked pheasant hunts. These DIY hunts will take place on 12 Maryland wildlife management areas and two state forests. All applicants must have a DNR ID number to apply and will need to possess a valid hunting license to participate in the hunt, should they be selected. Applications will be accepted online until Oct. 12. Regional stocking locations include McKee-Beshers WMA in Montgomery County; Indian Springs WMA in Washington County; and Belle Grove WMA, Green Ridge State Forest and Warrior Mountain WMA in Allegany County. For more information and full list of locations, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.