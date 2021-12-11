Opening weekend deer firearm season results
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, 10,419 deer were take on the opening weekend of the state’s firearm hunting season, Nov. 27-28. The overall harvest was 6 percent lower than last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 11,123 deer, as windy conditions prevailed. The harvest total included 4,780 antlered and 5,289 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 168 antlered and 182 antlerless sika deer. On opening day in Frederick County, 434 antlered and 394 antlerless deer were taken. On Sunday of opening weekend, 125 antlered and 139 antlerless deer were taken. The county’s total of 828 deer was the highest total for the state, followed by 686 in Carroll County, 469 whitetails in Worcester County and 468 in Washington County.The two-week firearm season continues through Dec. 11.
Hike with the Mountain Club of Md.
On Dec. 13, the Mountain Club of Maryland will lead a 12-mile loop hike on the Catoctin Trail Loop in the Frederick Municipal Forest. Hike starts on the Hamburg Road parking area and will follow the trail north to the Death March Trail, then loop back to Hamburg Road on various side trails. The cost is $5. For more details, email leader Bill Saunders at trailsaunders@gmail.com.
Shenandoah National Park to implement changes to fees
Following a public comment season, Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Virginia, will implement new fees for camping in established campgrounds, hiking Old Rag and backcountry camping. Under the approved changes, the nightly fee for campgrounds will increase to $30 at all sites with group rates increasing to $75. This is the first increase since 2007 and, according to a news release, the funds will be used to make improvements in the campgrounds such as new fire rings and picnic tables. Beginning in March 2022, the pilot for a day-hiking ticket for the highly popular Old Rag area begins. And park managers are evaluating the implementation of a backcountry camping permit fee. The park has one of the largest backcountry permitting programs in the national park system. Details are still being worked out and the earliest this fee would be enacted is 2023.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.