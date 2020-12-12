Deer hunters report successful firearms opening weekend
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says that hunters reported 11,054 deer taken on the opening weekend of the 2020 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 28-29. The harvest was 19 percent higher than last year’s official first weekend harvest of 9,272. The 2020 total includes 4,932 antlered and 5,799 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 163 antlered and 160 antlerless sika deer. In Frederick County, 492 antlered and 665 antlerless deer were taken opening day, Nov. 28; 153 antlered and 197 antlerless were harvested Nov. 29. the season closes Dec. 12.
Muzzleloader deer season reopens Dec. 19
The muzzleloader deer hunting season in Maryland reopens Dec. 19 and runs through Jan. 2, 2021. This is the second half of the split season. Duck season runs Dec. 15 through Jan. 30, 2021; mourning doves Dec. 19 through Jan. 9, 2021; squirrel and rabbit seasons continue through Feb. 27, 2021; and ruffed grouse through Jan. 31, 2021. Hunters are encouraged to consult the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for information on bag limits, registration procedures and other regulations.
DNR portal now available in Spanish
The online COMPASS portal of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now available in Spanish. The portal provides access to the department’s catalog of recreational licenses, permits and stamps, and other products and services. More information and portal access at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Nature journaling workshop Dec. 19
Joy Birdy will guide participants in a nature journaling class at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 at Morgan’s Grove Park, West Virginia, and hosted by the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. The class is for the novice or experienced. Admission is free but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.potomacaudubon.org or contact Krista Hawley at adultprograms@potomacaudubon.org or 681-252-1387.
Northern approach to Paw Paw Tunnel closed
To protect visitors from falling rocks, the National Park Service has closed the northern approach to the Paw Paw Tunnel. Through travelers on the C&O Canal Towpath will be able to travel on the Tunnel Bypass Trail instead of through the tunnel. The NPS expects this closure to continue until mid-2022 when construction to stabilize the rocks is slated to be complete. During construction, visitors can walk through the Paw Paw Tunnel when approaching from the south, but will not be able to continue past the north end of the tunnel. The south entrance is where day-use visitors access the tunnel. The campground and parking area remain open to through travelers on the towpath. For more details, visit https://go.nps.gov/PawPawClosure.
— Susan Guynn
