Towson artist's snow geese illustration chosen for 2022-2023 Migratory Game Bird Stamp
Towson resident Jim Taylor won this year's 48th annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp design contest held by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Judges chose Taylor's depiction of snow geese flying over a cornfield to be featured on the 2022-2023 stamps hunters purchase to hunt all migratory game birds in the state. This is Taylor's fifth time to win the design contest. Proceeds from sales of the stamps fund migratory game bird research and habitat enhancement on public lands. Stamps can be purchased in 2022 at dnr.maryland.gov.
Md. hunters take 26,569 deer in two-week firearm season
During the state's two-week firearm season, Nov. 27 through Dec. 11, 26,569 deer were taken by hunters. The harvest was 16 percent lower than last year's official count of 31,649. Hunters reported taking 10,492 antlered deer during the 2021 two-week season, down 10 percent from 2020. The antlerless harvest decreased 20 percent from 20,000 in 2020 to 16,077 in 2021. Sika deer represented 408 of the total antlered harvest and 499 of the total antlerless harvest. More than 3,000 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season. In Frederick County, 2,486 total whitetails were harvested, followed by 1,963 in Carroll County, 1,803 whitetail and six sika in Worcester County, 1,647 in Washington County, 1,603 in Garrett County, 1,465 and 91 sika deer in Wicomico County, 1,298 in Allegany County and 1,238 in Kent County. The second half of Maryland's split deer muzzleloader season is open now and continues through Jan. 1. For complete firearm season hunting results and hunting regulations and seasons, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Intermittent closures planned at park
Catoctin Mountain Park will close Park Central Road between the Hog Rock and Thurmont Vista parking areas on Dec. 27-30, Jan. 3-7, and Jan. 10-14 to remove hazardous trees. All other roads and trails, as well as the park’s picnic areas, will remain open. Parking lots at the visitor center will be open but may fill up early in the day. Additional parking is available on the west side of the park at Camp Round Meadow, Chestnut Picnic Area and Owens Creek Picnic Area. Public restrooms are available at both picnic areas. Trail maps are available at trailheads throughout the park. For more information on the availability of park facilities, call 301-663-9388 or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/cato.
Bird feeders workshop
Learn how bird feeders can help Maryland's native birds survive and thrive through winter in this workshop that begins at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area, 5100 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills. The cost is $2 per participant. Register at https://forms.gle/Sez3cCHyUnnxWvyt9.
— Susan Guynn
