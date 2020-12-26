Maryland deer harvest report
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports that hunters harvested 31,571 deer during the two-week firearms season from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12. That’s 16 percent higher than last year’s official count of 27,121. Hunters reported taking 11,623 antlered deer during the two-week season and 19,948 antlerless deer. And 460 antlered and 556 antlerless sika deer were taken. More than 4,000 of the deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season. Sunday hunting was available in 20 of 23 counties. The total harvest in Frederick County was 3,128 and was the largest county harvest in the state. In Carroll County, the total was 2,474. In Washington County, the total was 1,992. For more information and the complete county-by-county harvest totals, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Migratory game bird stamp contest winner announced
The entry by Scott Calpino, of Bernville, Pennsylvania, was selected as the winner of the 47th annual Migratory game bird stamp design contest. Calpino’s lifelike rendering of a hen and drake redhead, with a beautiful reflection in the still water, will be featured on the stamps hunters purchase for 2021-2022 to hunt all migratory game birds in the state, with the proceeds funding migratory game bird research and habitat enhancement on public lands. There were 25 entries in this year’s contest.
Arbor Day poster contest underway
All Maryland fifth-graders in private and public schools are invited to participate in the annual Arbor Day poster contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District boards. The theme for 2021 is “Trees are Terrific ... and Forest Products Are Too!” Students can share their appreciation for Maryland’s forest and trees through original works of art. Poster size must be no smaller than 8½ by 11 inches and no larger than 22 by 28 inches. Entries must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint or watercolor. Entries will be judged on a county level, then submitted at the state level. The deadline for entries to the Maryland Forest service is by noon, Jan. 15, 2021. For more information, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Mid-winter bird count, club meeting
The Frederick Bird Club will host the Audrey Carroll mid-winter bird count at the 129-acre Audubon sanctuary at 13030 Old Annapolis Road, Mount Airy on Jan. 3. For more information, contact David Smith at 443-995-4108. The club will hold a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Clare Nemes will speak on “The Effect of Free-roaming Cats on Bird Populations.” For more information on birding in Maryland and other upcoming bird counts, visit www.mdbirds.org.
Wild Acres program on owls Jan. 6
“Owl-some Owls of Maryland,” a program of Wild Acres, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Learn about the eight species of owls documented in Maryland, the diversity of owls around the world, and how to make your backyard owl-friendly. Free, but registration is required; meeting will be recorded. Details and registration information at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.