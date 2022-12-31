Md. firearm deer hunting resumes Jan. 6
The firearm deer hunting season opens Jan. 6 in Deer Management Region B, which includes all of the state except the westernmost counties. The winter firearm season is open Jan. 6 and 7 in all of Region B, and is also open through Jan. 8 on private and designated public lands in Cecil and St. Mary’s counties and on private lands only in Frederick, Carroll, Washington (Zone 1), Montgomery, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset and Worcester counties.
The antler-point restriction remains in effect and deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the year bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction. Licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders, 16 years of age or younger, are exempt from this restriction.
During the two-week deer firearm season that ended Dec. 10, hunters harvested 29,124 deer, a 10 percent increase from the previous year.
Check the 2022-2023 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for more details at dnr.maryland.gov.
Nominations accepted for 2023 Sport Fisheries Achievement Award
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting nominations for the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award to honor an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31 by completing an online form and essay at dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/default.aspx. Previous recipients include Bernard “Lefty” Kreh (posthumously) in 2020, who was from Frederick.
Ranger-led snowshoe adventures
New Germany State Park, in Grantsville, is scheduling private, custom, ranger-led snowshoe experiences for families, youth groups and others to learn about the sport, practice new skills and explore the park with an experienced park ranger. Each lesson and guided hike will take into account the guests’ unique needs and abilities. Sessions, held weekends in January and February, must be scheduled in advance and are subject to ranger availability and snow conditions. Snowshoe rental rates apply. Learn more by emailing julia.musselwhite@maryland.com or call 301-895-5453.
Cold-stunning threatens Bay aquatic life
In late fall and early winter, cold-stunning occurs when the Chesapeake Bay’s water temperatures start to fall. The cold water can cause immediate impacts, making some species, such as sea turtles, become slow and unresponsive. It can also be lethal. Marine animal rescue organizations respond to thousands of cold-stunned animals along the East Coast annually. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources asks that anyone who sees an unresponsive or lethargic sea turtle or marine animal in Maryland waters or on shore to call the Maryland Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline at 800-628-9944, which is manned year-round, 24 hours a day.
Take a First Day history hike
On Jan. 1, several First Day Hikes are taking place around the state and in Frederick County. Some are ranger-led, others are self-guided. You can take a self-guided hike at Washington Monument State Park, on Zittlestown Road, Middletown, and visit the first completed monument dedicated to the memory of George Washington. The milk-bottle shaped stone monument was originally erected by the citizens of Boonsboro in 1827 — more than 20 years before the better-known monument in Washington, D.C. According to an article in the December 2022 issue of Smithsonian Magazine, the citizens of Boonsboro built most of their monument in a single day. Repaired and altered over the years, the monument was finally restored to its original design in 1934-36 by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
High atop South Mountain, it’s also an ideal site for spotting migratory birds such as hawks, eagles and falcons, especially in mid-September. On New Year’s Day, follow a self-led hike a short distance to the monument to view the first sunset of 2023. Leashed pets are welcome. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. For more information, call 301-791-4656.
