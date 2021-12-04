DNR sponsors Arbor Day poster contest
Fifth graders in Maryland are invited to participate in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' annual Arbor Day Poster Contest. Open to students in public and private schools, the theme for 2022 is "Trees Are Terrific ... and Maryland Forests Are Too!" All entries must be received by Jan. 21, 2022. Poster size must be no smaller than 8½ by 11 inches and no larger than 22 by 28 inches. They must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint or watercolor. For more information on how to enter, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Learn the history of Casselman River Bridge
A Park Ranger will lead a 30-minute walking tour and history talk on the Casselman River Bridge at 2 p.m. Dec. 4. The bridge is located in New Germany State Park in Grantsville and the walk is held in partnership with "Christmas in the Village" at Spruce Forest Artisan Village. For more information on these and other ranger-led hikes at New Germany, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Learn about animals in winter
From thick fur to camouflage, low body temperature to hibernation, animals have may adaptations that help them survive the winter. Learn about the methods that animals that live in Cunningham Falls State Park use to help them survive. And make a pine cone bird feeder to-go. The program begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Manor Area Visitor Center, 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont. Visit dnr.maryland.gov for more information on state park events.
Hike to the falls
Join a park naturalist at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 for a hike to the falls in Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont. Wear sturdy boots/shoes and bring your own water. The hike is weather dependent and pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, email christinen.smith@maryland.gov.
— Compiled by Susan Guynn
