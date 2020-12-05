Pond Fishin’ online contest deadline is Dec. 9
Plano invites anglers to do a little “Pond Fishin’” with The Davisson Brothers Band. Enter the online fishing derby on Facebook and Instagram for a chance at one of three Plano prize packs valued at $300, and get a shout-out from The Davisson Brothers, one of Rolling Stone Country’s 10 New Artists You Need to Know. The band hails from West Virginia and has brought their smooth, Southern-rock energy to Frederick in recent years. To enter, post your fishing pictures on Facebook or Instagram with #PondFishingDerby and tag @davissonbros, and @planofishing. Post to your timeline. Submission deadline is Dec. 9. More information at www.planomolding.com.
Talk on birds in winter
Learn about local birds that visit backyards in winter and ways to create a wildlife-friendly habitat for birds and other wildlife. This talk, presented by Kerry Wixted, education and outreach specialist, Wild Acres, will cover how to select native plants to support birds, select the right seed, provide nest boxes and more. The meeting is 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and will be recorded and can be viewed later at www.dnr.maryland.gov. Registration is required.
CWD confirmed in Loudoun County, Va., deer
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a hunter-harvested white-tailed deer tested positive for CWD, Chronic Wasting Disease, in Loudoun County, Virginia, less than 10 miles from the closest detection in Clarke County and less than 2 miles from the West Virginia border. DWR said this is the first CWD detection in Loudoun County. Hunters are encouraged to submit deer harvested in the CWD Disease Management Areas for testing. Information on testing sites and CWD can be found at https://dwr.virginia.gov or on the DWR Facebook page.
New PFD regulations in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission reminds boaters to always wear a life jacket. A new regulation went into effect Nov. 1 and lasting through April 30 requiring boaters to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket at all times while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length or on any kayak, canoe or paddleboard. The requirement applies to all Pennsylvania waters. According to Pennsylvania boating accident reports, nearly 80 percent of all boating fatalities occurred because boaters were not wearing life jackets, and a disproportionate number of deaths happen between November and April.
In Maryland, all recreational boats must carry one U.S. Coast Guard approved wearable life jacket for each person on board. That includes non-motorized vessels such as canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and any other device capable of being used as a means of transportation on the water or ice. All children under age 13 must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while underway on a recreational vessel under 21 feet in length, including motorboats, sailboats, kayaks, rowboats, canoes and other water-going devices. For the full regulations on boating in Maryland, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
