Preseason trout stocked locally
On Feb. 14, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources stocked 1,800 brown, golden and rainbow trout at Middle Creek in Frederick County. On Feb. 15, 1,000 brown, golden and rainbows were stocked in Antietam Creek in Washington County. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are required to fish put-and-take trout streams. Details at dnr.maryland.gov.
Maryland winter turkey season harvest up 25 percent
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports that hunters took 84 wild turkeys during the 2023 winter turkey season, held Jan. 19-21 statewide. This year’s harvest was 25 percent above the 2022 total of 67 turkeys. Allegany (10), Frederick (nine), Washington (seven), Anne Arundel (seven) and Charles (seven) counties reported the highest harvests. Adult males comprised 70 percent of the harvest, with the remainder being females and juveniles. About 77 percent were taken with a shotgun, but some hunters used a crossbow or vertical bow. Maryland’s spring turkey season begins in April.
Maple Syrup Festival at Cunningham Falls
The annual Maple Syrup Festival at Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont, will be held the weekends of March 11-12 and March 18-19. This event has been held annually for 50 years. Activities include watching sugarmakers demonstrate the traditional way of boiling sap into syrup, a pancake and sausage breakfast (extra cost), hayrides through the maple grove to see how Park Rangers collect sap, pancake races, and live bluegrass music. Events take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. A $5 donation per person is requested at the entrance. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks. For more information on this event and the Friends group, call 301-271-7574 or visit cunninghamgambrill.org.
Star party at Gambrill State Park
Frederick County Public Libraries and the Westminster Astronomical Society Inc. host an After-Hours Star Party in the tea room at Gambrill State Park, 8346 High Knob Road, Frederick, from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25. Learn about the vastness of the universe with an introductory stargazing tour with WASI. Rain or shine or event, though snow or ice cancels. For more information, visit westminsterastro.org.
Upcoming outdoor shows
Cabin fever? Head to an outdoor show to see the newest in outdoor equipment — from fishing and hunting to camping and RVs. The Maryland RV Show continues this weekend and Feb. 24-26 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. You’ll see the latest in motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels and tent campers. Admission is $10 for adults; mdrv.com. The National Outdoor Show in Dorchester County runs Feb. 24-25 at 3485 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek. This show spotlights outdoor adventures in Dorchester County. Adult admission is $8; nationaloutdoorshow.org. And the Saltwater Fishing Expo in Edgewater showcases fishing boats, marine equipment, kayaks, speed boats, fishing equipment and sport fishing accessories. Admission is $5; saltwaterfishingexpo.com.
Map and compass reading class
Frederick County Parks and Recreation is offering a map and compass class from 1 to 3 p.m. March 26 at Catoctin Creek Park, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown, for ages 12 and older. Whether hiking, boating, fishing or hunting, you should always know where you want to go — and how to return. Learn the basics of how to read a map and use a compass, and use your new skills as you hike around the park. The cost is $13. To register or for more information, call 301-600-2936 or visit recreater.com.
