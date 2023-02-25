Trout in the water

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources continues its pre-season trout stocking around the state. In the past week, more than 12,000 total trout were stocked in state waters, including Jennings Run, North Jennings Run Watershed, Wills Creek and Evitts Creek in Allegany County, Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County, Savage River and Bear Creek in Garrett County, Unicorn Branch in Queen Anne’s County, and Licking Creek and Sideling Hill Creek in Washington County.

