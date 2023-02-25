Trout in the water
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources continues its pre-season trout stocking around the state. In the past week, more than 12,000 total trout were stocked in state waters, including Jennings Run, North Jennings Run Watershed, Wills Creek and Evitts Creek in Allegany County, Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County, Savage River and Bear Creek in Garrett County, Unicorn Branch in Queen Anne’s County, and Licking Creek and Sideling Hill Creek in Washington County.
DNR and the Maryland Department of the Environment also issued a consumption advisory for Allegany and Garrett counties regarding rainbow and golden rainbow trout that were raised at DNR’s Bear Creek Hatchery in Garrett County. Under the advisory, children under age 6 should limit consumption to no more than seven meals per month of these trout (3 ounces per meal). Testing of the fish from this hatchery found low levels of chemicals that could result in long-term health risks. These fish, notes the advisory, are safe for adults to consume and safe for children following the recommended limits. More information can be found at the MDE website, mde.maryland.gov.
Opening day of the regular trout season is March 25 for most put-and-take waters in the state.
Maryland deer, turkey harvest numbers
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports that hunters harvested 76,687 deer during the combined archery, firearms and muzzleloader seasons, from Sept. 9, 2022, and Feb. 3, 2023. The statewide harvest included 29,682 antlered and 42,872 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 1,908 antlered and 2,225 antlerless sika deer. The harvest was 8 percent higher than the 2021-2022 total of 70,845 deer. The increase is credited to more participation by hunters and favorable weather, according to DNR.
Frederick County hunters bagged the most deer, 6,935; followed by 5,785 in Carroll County, 4,989 in Garrett County, 4,846 in Baltimore County and 4,600 in Washington County.
During the winter turkey season (Jan. 19-21), hunters took 84 wild turkeys statewide. That number is up 67 percent from the 2022 total of 67. Allegany (10), Frederick (nine), Washington (seven), Anne Arundel (seven) and Charles (seven) counties reported the highest harvests. Maryland’s spring turkey season, the most popular time for turkey hunting, begins in April.
DNR seeks public comment on migratory game bird hunting seasons
The proposed 2023-2024 migratory game bird seasons have been posted for public comment on the DNR’s website (dnr.maryland.gov). The website also includes a presentation reviewing the current status of relevant waterfowl stocks, including Atlantic Population (migratory) Canada geese. Public comment will be accepted online or by phone at 410-260-8540, by fax at 410-260-8596 or in writing to: Maryland DNR — Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Ave., E-1, Annapolis, MD 21401. Public comment closes at noon March 1.
In early January, aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from DNR made visual estimates of the ducks, geese and swans along most of the state’s Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River and Atlantic coast shorelines. The teams counted 632,200 waterfowl, which was higher than the 580,800 birds observed in 2022.
The number of pintails dropped slightly, while mallards and black duck numbers remained similar to their respective five-year averages. Biologists counted 320,800 Canada geese, noting that the 2023 count was likely negatively affected by the warm early January weather, which allowed many wintering geese to roost and feed further inland, away from survey routes. Reports from goose hunters, according to DNR, appear to confirm this theory.
