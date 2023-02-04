Seasonal closures at Harpers Ferry NHP
After two consecutive years of successfully fledgling chicks at Harpers Ferry, a pair of peregrine falcons have again returned to nest on Maryland Heights in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. To provide them adequate space for nesting, the National Park Service will again close portions of Maryland Heights from Feb. 15 to July 31. The closures include several rock outcroppings near the overlook and the following climbing areas: The Gully, Sign Wall, ABC Ramps, Train Tunnel Wall and Confederate Walls. All trails on Maryland Heights and the Union Walls climbing area will remain open. Closed areas will be clearly marked.
Proposed changes in fishing at Assateague State Park
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking stakeholder input on a proposed change in fishing at Assateague State Park during the April through October camping season. The specific limits would be to prohibit the use of chum and to prohibit the delivery of bait by any means other than rod and reel when fishing from shore. In practice, this means shore-based anglers would no longer be able to use kayaks, rockets or drones to deliver baits, typically used by shore-based shark anglers. These methods are used to deliver baits farther than anglers are able to cast their rod. Similar restrictions are in place in the Town of Ocean City. If approved, the changes could become effective at Assateague State Park in the early summer of 2023. For more information or to comment (by Feb. 12) on the proposed changes, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Sneak a peek at wildlife in the wild
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has 24-7 livestreams available that give viewers an inside look at a black bear den, a bird’s-eye view into two eagle nests and the snow goose livestream which captures the migratory action at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. All of these livestreams can be viewed directly at HDOnTap.com or through the Game Commission’s webpage at pgc.pa.gov.
State champion tree in Garrett County
The state champion Eastern hemlock tree was recently named in Garrett County and is located in Swallow Falls State Park, Oakland, where tall hemlocks dominate the woods — an old-growth forest, meaning it hasn’t been logged or significantly disturbed by people since the 1700s. The tree was officially measured and scored a total of 288 points based on a formula that factors in the circumference of the trunk, total height and 1/4 of the average crown spread. This hemlock has a circumference of 149 inches, a height of 126 feet and average crown spread of 53 feet. You can visit the tree by taking the Swallow Falls Canyon trail parking lot, take a left onto the main trail and go about 100 yards from the parking lot and then 75 yards to the right of the trail. The park is also the site of Muddy Creek Falls, a crashing 53-foot waterfall and a spectacular site year-round. For more information, visit gcforestryboard.wixsite.com/gcfb.
