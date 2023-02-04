Seasonal closures at Harpers Ferry NHP

After two consecutive years of successfully fledgling chicks at Harpers Ferry, a pair of peregrine falcons have again returned to nest on Maryland Heights in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. To provide them adequate space for nesting, the National Park Service will again close portions of Maryland Heights from Feb. 15 to July 31. The closures include several rock outcroppings near the overlook and the following climbing areas: The Gully, Sign Wall, ABC Ramps, Train Tunnel Wall and Confederate Walls. All trails on Maryland Heights and the Union Walls climbing area will remain open. Closed areas will be clearly marked.

