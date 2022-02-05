Winter wild turkey season results
Hunters reported taking 67 wild turkeys during the 2022 winter turkey season, which was open Jan. 20-22 in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says this year’s harvest was 24 percent lower than the 2021 winter total of 89 turkeys. St. Mary’s, Baltimore and Caroline counties reported the highest harvests with nine, seven and five, respectively, although turkeys were reported all across the state. Adult males, “toms,” comprised 30 percent of the harvest. Eighty-one percent were taken with a shotgun, but some were taken with a crossbow or vertical bow. Three wild turkeys were harvested in Frederick County, three in Carroll, four in Howard, two in Montgomery and three in Washington counties. The full harvest record can be found at dnr.maryland.gov. The spring turkey season opens in April.
Great American Outdoor Show underway
The NRA Great American Outdoor Show is underway at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The show continues daily through Feb. 13 and brings together more than 1,000 exhibitors of outdoor products and services; wild game cooking demonstrations; expert seminar speakers in fishing, archery, hunting and more; DockDogs competition; kids’ activities and more. For tickets and more information, visit greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
Marilyn Mause estate bequeaths $1.7 million to DNR
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service recently received a $1.7 million gift from the estate of longtime employee Marilyn Mause, according to a news release from DNR. The funds are specified for use in wildlife education and upland habitat projects. Mause worked for DNR’s wildlife unit for 34 years, primarily in the central region. She passed away in 2018. While she had many roles while working for the department, she had a special interest in those areas and working directly with landowners on habitat projects.
Pa. bear hunters had quite a year
The Pennsylvania Game Commission reports that hunters in that state took 3,659 bears during the 2021 bear hunting seasons. Hunters took 1,315 bears in the four-day regular season. The extended bear season, which allowed hunters to harvest bears in some areas during the opening weekend of deer season, and the archery and muzzleloader/special firearms bear season produced the remainder of the total. The largest bear reported is a 722-pound male taken in Franklin County, in southcentral Pennsylvania. A total of 215,219 people — 205,812 of them state residents — bought bear licenses in 2021.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.