Woodpecker Walk
New Germany State Park in Grantsville will hold a Ranger-led 2.5-mile hike to learn about the native species of woodpeckers and the best spots in the park to find all seven. The moderate-to-difficult hike begins at 9 a.m. a the Lake House, 403 McAndrews Hill Road, Grantsville. For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
New year hikers abound
Nearly 5,000 people kicked off 2023 by joining one of the First Day Hikes in 41 of Maryland’s state parks, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Last year, about 3,000 visitors took part in First Day Hikes. The annual event is designed to encourage Marylanders to get outside and enjoy the state’s natural beauty. Winter opportunities include hiking, camping, snow sports, hunting, fishing, nature photography and more.
Apply now for Youth Day mentored waterfowl hunt
Youth hunters ages 11 to 16 years old can apply for a waterfowl hunt under the guidance of an experienced mentor. No experience is necessary to participate. The hunt date is Feb. 4 and will take place at properties throughout the state, mainly Eastern, Southern and central parts of Maryland. The application deadline is Jan. 18 and those selected will be notified by Jan. 20. Youth selected will need to possess an apprentice license and a Maryland migratory game bird stamp. There is no cost to participate. Applications can be found at dnr.maryland.gov.
PVAS hosts towpath bird walk
The Potomac Valley Audubon Society will lead a bird survey walk along a three-mile stretch of the C&O Canal towpath from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 21. This event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required and limited to 12 participants. This is a good walk for those still working on their bird identification skills, but intermediate/advanced birders are also encouraged to help with the bird count. Meeting location and details available upon registration at potomacaudubon.org.
