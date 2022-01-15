Maryland Heights hike
The Mountain Club of Maryland will lead an out-and-back hike on the Appalachian Trail, departing at Weverton Cliffs parking lot on Jan. 16. The hike will follow the C&O Canal for three miles then into the forest up the mountain, with a stop at the Harpers Ferry overlook. For details, contact trip leader Tom Hutchinson at hutchbrit@gmail.com. On Jan. 19, the club will hike the southern part of the Frederick Municipal Forest from Hamburg Road. For details on this hike, contact Bill Saunders at trailsaunders@gmail.com. For more information on the club, visit mcomd.org.
NPS announces entrance fee-free days for 2022
The National Park Service will have five entrance fee-free days this year: Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; April 16, the first day of National Parks Week; Aug. 4, the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act; Sept. 24, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day. There is at least one national park in every state. In Frederick County, Catoctin Mountain Park and Monocacy National Battlefield are part of the NPS system.
Winter turkey season opens Jan. 20
The winter turkey season in Maryland runs Jan. 20 to 22 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2021 fall season. Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex. And hunters may only use shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, crossbows, vertical bows or airguns that shoot arrows or bolts. For more information on licenses and hunting in Maryland, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Learn to ice fish program
New Germany State Park, in Grantsville, will host an introduction to ice fishing program at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Recreation Hall on McAndrews Hill Road. This free session will explore the beginner’s skills, equipment and safety considerations of winter fishing. If conditions allow, skills will be demonstrated and practiced on New Germany Lake. Email brian.white@maryland.gov for more information and a list of recommended items to bring to the class.
‘World’s Largest Outdoor Show’ in Harrisburg, Pa.
The NRA Great American Outdoors Show is scheduled to take place Feb. 5 to 13 at the Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The nine-day event celebrates hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions with more than 1,000 exhibitors ranging from manufacturers to outfitters to boats and RVS, archery, speaking events, outdoor celebrity appearances, seminars and demonstrations, Dock Dogs competitions, Eddie Eagle Kid’s Zone, and the NRA country concert featuring Chris Janson with Jon Langston and Jacob Bryant (additional fee). Outdoor show tickets are $15 adult, $25 for a two-day pass, $8 ages 6 to 12, $13 ages 65 and older. Hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 5, 7-11 and 12, and until 5 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13. Up-to-date information and tickets available at greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
Writing contest for outdoor adventurists underway
Recreration.gov has launched its second annual “Share Your Story” adventure writing contest, inviting visitors of America’s federal public lands to submit stories detailing their experiences spending time in the great outdoors. Stories can fall within up to two of four categories: Traditions (Old and New), RV/Campervans, Family Trips, and Activities and Adventure. Experiences must have taken place between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022. First grand-prize winner will receive $1,500 from an outdoor retailer, second grand-prize is $1,000 from an outdoor retailer and third grand-prize is $500 from an outdoor retailer. Prizes will also be awarded for each category and honorable mentions. Deadline is April 30. Submit entries and learn more by visiting recreation.gov/shareyourstory. Winners will be announced around May 15.
— Susan Guynn
