Preseason trout stocking continues
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews stocked about 1,200 trout in Washington County on Jan. 11. Little Tonoloway Creek, Upper, received 400 golden and rainbow trout, and Israel Creek was stocked with 800 golden and rainbows. On Jan. 14, DNR stocked 1,300 rainbow trout in Piney Run Reservoir in Carroll County; 5,000 in Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County, and 250 in Centennial Lake in Howard County, as well as select lakes and ponds in Calvert and Prince George’s counties. DNR plans to stock about 300,000 trout statewide through April 30. There will not be a published stocking schedule for 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and possible allotment alterations. The traditional opening day of trout season is March 27. Additionally, new regulations for brook trout are now in effect, requiring catch and release only in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Brook trout are not stocked by DNR. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are required for fishing these stocked waters. More information can be found at www.dnr.maryland.gov or by calling 800-688-3467 and press option 1 for recorded weekly updates.
Winter turkey season opens Jan. 21
The winter turkey season in Maryland opens Jan. 21 and continues through Jan. 23, statewide. This three-day season is for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2020 fall season. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says wild turkey populations are at record high levels in many areas of the state. During the winter season, hunters may only use shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, crossbows, vertical bows or airguns that shoot arrows or bolts. For complete regulations and licensing information, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
C&O Canal winter bird survey Jan. 23
Join the Potomac Valley Audubon Society and participate in the C&O Canal winter bird survey. The annual Audubon survey, which includes the entire 185 miles of the canal, provides a snapshot count of birds present on a specific day. PVAS will survey and walk along 3 miles of the towpath on Jan. 23 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Anyone with an interest can participate. Pre-registration is required at www.potomacaudubon.org. For more information, contact Hannah Donnelly at hannah@potomacaudubon.org or 681-252-1387.
Nature journaling class
The Potomac Valley Audubon Society will host a nature journaling class at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at Cool Springs Preserve in Charles Town, West Virginia. Bring your nature journal supplies, a chair and water. Meander the trails and fields at your own pace. Pre-registration is required at www.potomacaudubon.org.
NWTF postpones Grand National Calling Championships
The National Wild Turkey Federation has postponed the 2021 Grand National Calling Championships, which were scheduled for February. The annual contest draws more than 150 of the best adult and youth callers. Updates will be provided on the NWTF website at your.nwtf.org/gncc.
NRA celebrates 150th year in 2021
Founded in 1871 by Civil War veterans, the National Rifle Association leads the way in protecting Americans’ Second Amendment freedom, teaching marksmanship and gun safety, and protecting firearm owners’ rights. This year, the NRA celebrates 150 years and has more than 5 million members. In addition to marking the milestone in articles in its four magazines, a coffee-table book, “NRA — 150 Years Strong,” will be released in September offering a retrospective look at the organization’s history. The NRA annual meeting is scheduled for Sept. 3-5 in Houston. For more information, visit www.nra.org.
— Susan Guynn
