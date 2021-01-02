Deer firearm season reopens Jan. 8 in Md.
The January firearm season in Deer Management Region B, which includes all of Maryland except the westernmost counties, is open Jan. 8 and 9; and on Jan. 10 on private and designated public lands in Frederick, Carroll, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, Somerset and Worcester counties, and in Zone 1 of Washington County. For more information on this season, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Land steward training classes in February
The Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, is looking for volunteers who are interested in becoming volunteer land stewards. MET has protected more than 135,000 acres with more than 1,110 conservation easements. Each conservation easement is protected forever and requires regular visits to monitor for compliance. MET relies on volunteers to serve in this capacity. Prospective volunteers attend a virtual two-hour training session covering what a conservation easement is and standard practices for monitoring them. Classes are 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 16 and 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17. Pre-registration is required. Email met.info@maryland.gov for more information.
Recreational fishing regulation changes
Changes to recreational size and catch limits for the Atlantic Ocean took effect Jan. 1, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
For striped bass the changes include: Anglers may keep one striped bass per person per day from the Atlantic Ocean, its coastal bays and their tributaries; and the striped bass must be at least 28 inches and less than 35 inches in length.
The recreational cobia fishery season is June 15 through Sept. 15 only. Anglers may keep one cobia per person per day or up to two cobia per vessel, per day if there are two or more individuals on the vessel. The recreational minimum size for cobia is 40 inches total length.
The recreational summer flounder fishery is open Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. The minimum size is 16.5 inches, and the limit is four fish per person, per day.
The recreational bluefish catch limits is three per person, per day. Recreational anglers fishing from for-hire boats can keep up to five bluefish per person, per day.
And the season for recreational black sea bass is May 15 through Dec. 31. Anglers may keep up to 15 black sea bass per person, per day. The minimum size is 12.5 inches.
The changes are necessary to implement the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Interstate Fishery Management Plans for these species. For more information, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
State park expands multi-use, ORV trail access
Wolf Den State Park, in Oakland, has opened two additional areas, adding 1,375 acres of land and 25 miles of multi-use trails, including for ORV use. The Potomac River Area encompasses about 1,000 acres and provides more than 18 miles of technical riding, as well as moderate to easy trails for the ORV rider. Additional recreational opportunities include hiking, mountain biking and hunting, plus 3 miles of fishing of the North Branch of the Potomac River. The North Hill Area includes about 375 acres with more than 6 miles of easy to moderate trails for the ORV rider. Other recreational opportunities include hiking, mountain biking and hunting. Along with the park’s Huckleberry Rocks area, these parcels are open to ORV riding daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1 through Oct. 31. From Nov. 1 through March 31, the areas are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, except during deer firearms hunting season when they are closed. Reservations are required for riding and camping. Riding reservations can be made by visiting the Wolf Den park website at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
