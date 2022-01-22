Wanted: Seasonal workers at local state parks
Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks are hiring seasonal staff. Work is performed indoors and outdoors under various weather conditions. Applicants must be able to work weekends, evenings and holidays, too. Seasonal positions include seasonal park ranger, maintenance workers, park naturalist, camper contact, camp store attendant, lifeguard and bilingual interpreter. To apply or for more information, call 301-271-7574.
Catoctin Trail hike series begins Jan. 23
The Mountain Club of Maryland’s Catoctin Trail hike series begins Jan. 23 with an approximately 12-mile hike starting at the north end of the trail and hiking south to Cunningham Falls, then heading back north to the starting point using a combination of the CT and side trails. For more information on this five-hike series, contact hike leader Bill Saunders at trailsaunders@gmail.com.
Funds granted for CWD research
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has provided $100,000 in grant money to assist three research projects promoting the scientific understanding of chronic wasting disease. The projects, beginning this year, will be conducted by Cornell University; the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, U.S. Fish & Wildlife and U.S. Geological Survey; and by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission with the University of Georgia. CWD is an always-fatal nervous system disease found in deer, elk, moose and other cervids. Its presence has been confirmed in 29 states and four Canadian provinces.
Paintings sought for wildlife calendar
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources encourages artists to submit paintings depicting game and fish species or other wildlife found in the state for possible selection in its 2023 wildlife calendar. West Virginia’s DNR will choose 12 paintings to be included in the calendar. Artists who produce work chosen for the calendar will receive $200, and the artist who makes the painting chosen for the cover will receive $500. The deadline is Feb. 18, and details can be found at wvdnr.gov/wildlifecalendar.
— Susan Guynn
