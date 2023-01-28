Primitive deer hunt Feb. 1-3
Maryland’s primitive deer hunt will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, can use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt white-tailed or sika deer during these days.
Primitive hunting devices are defined as long bows, recurve bows, flintlock or sidelock percussion muzzleloaders. Hunters may not use compound bows, crossbows, drawlocks and telescopic or other electronic aiming devices. However, fiber optic sights are permitted on otherwise legal primitive bows or muzzleloaders.
For full details on the primitive deer hunt and all other hunting regulations and seasons in Maryland, consult the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping, which can be found online at dnr.maryland.gov.
Great American Outdoor Show opens Feb. 4
The nine-day Great American Outdoor Show runs Feb. 4-12 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Billed as “the world’s largest outdoor show,” the event features nearly 1,100 exhibitors promoting hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions, fishing boats, RVs and outfitters, plus seminars, demonstrations, celebrity appearances and country music concerts (featuring Brantley Gilbert and Jacob Bryant on Feb. 11, additional cost). Also, Eddie Eagle Kids’ Zone, Dock Dogs “Big Air” jumping competitions and the 3D Bowhunter Challenge. Adult admission to the GAO is $15 for adults, $8 for ages 6 to 12, and for ages 65 and older $13. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6-10.
Mature oak trees dying at record rates
Reports of mature, seemingly healthy oak trees becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding offices of state forestry agencies in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, according to a recent article in the Southern Maryland News. While studies are underway to understand the die-off, foresters say there is no one culprit but rather a combination of factors, ranging from extreme weather and insects to disease and mature trees reaching the end of their lifespan.
Oak became the dominant tree in eastern North American forests after a blight wiped out the American chestnut trees in the 1920s and ‘30s, according to the article. Oaks are one of the most beneficial to wildlife with more than 100 species of animals, including deer, turkeys, squirrels, birds and others that feed on acorns.
Legislation bolsters CWD research
Among the items funded in the recently passed Omnibus Budget Bill is the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Research and Management Act in 2023. The Act invests $70 million annually for research and management of the always fatal neurodegenerative disease in deer, moose and elk.
The legislation bolsters CWD research to develop testing methods, enhance detection efforts, better understand genetic resistance and assists with management by prioritizing funding for state and tribal wildlife agencies that have the highest incidence and greatest risk of CWD.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported that 53 white-tailed deer sampled within Allegany and Washington counties in 2021 tested positive for CWD and were found within the existing CWD management area. A total of 710 samples were collected in 2021 from Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, Montgomery and Washington counties. Learn more about CWD and the state’s management plan at dnr.maryland.gov.
