Primitive deer hunt days in Maryland
Feb. 1 to 3 is Maryland’s Primitive Deer Hunt, when hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt white-tailed and sika deer statewide. “Primitive” hunting devices are defined as long bows, recurve bows, flintlock or sidelock percussion muzzleloaders. For more information on deer hunting regulations, consult the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping or visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Frederick Bird Club upcoming events
Members will share birding pictures and videos at the Feb. 3 virtual meeting of the Frederick Bird Club. It begins at 7 p.m. The club meets the first Thursday of each month. For details on how to join the Zoom meeting, email frederickbirdclub@yahoo.com. The club will host a birding event at Pinecliff Park on Feb. 5 to search for winter birds. For details on this event, email Marilyn Veek at mveek@yahoo.com.
Beavers topic of PVAS meeting
“Coexisting with Beavers: A Dam Worthy Challenge” is the topic for guest speaker Alison Zak at the Feb. 9 meeting of the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Zak is the founder of the Human-Beaver Coexistence Fund and will discuss a little beaver ecology and behavior, the benefits beavers provide for people, other species and the environment, and how to coexist with beavers. This program is free and will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895753343. For more information, email Krista Hawley at adultprograms@potomacaudubon.org.
Beware of website scams
The National Shooting Sports Foundation cautions consumers to be aware of bogus websites and web scams aimed at consumers wanting to purchase firearms and ammunition. NSSF has heard from several industry firearm, ammunition and propellant manufacturers of these fraudulent sites and warns consumers to confirm the websites they are using are legitimate. If you believe you have been the victim of a fraudulent transaction, NSSF encourages you to contact the FBI or ATF or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission either online or by calling 800-382-4357, or visit usa.gov/online-safety to report cyber crime.
Hunter education class
It’s not too early to take a Maryland hunter education course in preparation for the 2022-2023 hunting season. Courses cover hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, tree stand safety, safety and first aid, water safety and Maryland legal requirements. Students must attend all sessions, pass a 50-question test and demonstrate to the instructor that he or she can safely handle a firearm in a field situation and participate in live firing. Students under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult (21+). There are some seats left in the March 10 classroom course meeting at the Frederick County Izaak Walton League on Reels Mill Road in Frederick. The class meets 6:30 to 10 p.m. March 10 and 11, and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12. To register, text Behnam Kelkye at 301-401-6262.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.