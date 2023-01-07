DNR sponsors archery in the schools program

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Service department sponsors the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) in the state. The in-school archery program is designed for students in grades 4-12. Since its inception in Maryland in 2005, more than 100,000 students throughout the state have participated in the program. DNR launched the program that year in partnership with the Maryland Bowhunters Society. NASP is now an integral part of DNR’s larger educational programming and its Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) program. For more information on how your school can get involved in NASP, contact Ashley Moreland, DNR’s NASP coordinator, at ashleym.moreland@maryland.gov.

