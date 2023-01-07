DNR sponsors archery in the schools program
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Service department sponsors the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) in the state. The in-school archery program is designed for students in grades 4-12. Since its inception in Maryland in 2005, more than 100,000 students throughout the state have participated in the program. DNR launched the program that year in partnership with the Maryland Bowhunters Society. NASP is now an integral part of DNR’s larger educational programming and its Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) program. For more information on how your school can get involved in NASP, contact Ashley Moreland, DNR’s NASP coordinator, at ashleym.moreland@maryland.gov.
Canada goose season reopens Jan. 13
The second half of Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season reopens Jan. 13 and continues through Jan. 31 in Maryland’s AP Canada Goose Hunting Zone, which includes Carroll County, east of Md. 31 and Md. 97, portions of Howard, Anne Arundel and other counties to the Eastern Shore. More information on the season’s regulations and the AP Zone map can be found at dnr.maryland.gov or by calling 410-260-8540.
NPS announces entrance fee-free days for 2023The National Park Service will have five entrance fee-free days this year that provide free admittance to all national parks for everyone. They are Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; April 22, first day of National Park Week; Aug. 4, Great American Outdoors Day; Sept. 23, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day. Most national parks are always free to enter; only about 100 of the more than 400 national parks have an entrance fee that can range from $5 to $35. To find national parks in the area, visit nps.gov.
Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Jan. 20-22
More than 30 Maryland boat dealers will showcase new boats and marine equipment Jan. 20-22 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. On display in the 150,000-square-foot heated building will be sport fishing boats, performance boats, ski boats, cruisers, cabin cruisers and more, along with entertainment, food, free educational seminars and free parking. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22. General admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, $7 for military with ID, and ages 12 and under free. Tickets and details at thechesapeakebayboatshow.com or 410-279-1596.
Ski by candlelight
New Germany State Park, Grantsville, will host a skiing by candlelight night from 5 to 8 p.m., weather permitting, on Jan. 14. The Turnpike Trail, blazed green, will be lined with candle luminaries and cross-country ski rentals will be available at the Lake House throughout the evening. If the weather doesn’t cooperate (no snow), the trail will still be illuminated for hiking. For more information, call 301-895-5453.
‘Staying Warm in Winter’ program
Soldiers Delight Natural Environmental Area, 5100 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills, will host a program on how animals and people adapt to cold weather, the basics of starting a campfire and tips for hiking in cold weather. The fireside talk will be in the Red Dog Lodge by the visitors center. Programs are from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and 28. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/m2t8u24w.
