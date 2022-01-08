Maryland deer firearms season open
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ firearm deer hunting season reopened Jan. 7 and continues Jan. 8 in Region B, which includes Frederick, Carroll and Zone 1 of Washington County, among other counties. The season will continue through Jan. 9 on private lands only in the above counties, too. For full details on hunting deer in the state, visit dnr.maryland.gov
PVFF to meet via Zoom
The Jan. 11 meeting of the Potomac Valley Fly Fishers will feature “An Evening with Mark Frondorf” with Shenandoah River Keepers. Frondorf will recap and present the findings from the 2021 Chesapeake Bay Smallmouth Bass Health Symposium held last March. The meeting will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. To receive a Zoom link via email, contact Andy Mekelberg at andymekelburg@outlook.com.
Mountain Club of Maryland hikes
An 11-mile out-and-back hike on the Appalachian Trail in Washington County will be led by the Mountain Club of Maryland on Jan. 12, from Washington Monument State Park to Lambs Knoll. The trail has many rocky sections. BYO lunch to have at White Rock overlook. For details on joining this hike, contact hike leader John Barrett at jhbarrettiii@gmail.com. Park entrance fees apply. On Jan. 15, the club will hike from the parking lot above the lake at Greenbrier State Park and hike many of the trails in the park. There will be several long climbs. For details on this hike, contact leader Bill Saunders at trailsauncers@gmail.com. Registration is required to participate in the hikes.
Thousands participate in First Day hikes
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, nearly 3,000 people participated in First Day hikes around the state from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 in self-guided and ranger-led hikes. Rainy conditions may have dampened some attendance this year. Last year, DNR says more than 16,000 people took part in First Day hikes in state parks Jan. 1-3, 2021. State parks are open year-round for hiking and other outdoor adventures. To locate state parks and their amenities, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Learn to snowshoe
Join a Park Ranger at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15 for a free introduction to snowshoeing, and learn about the history, equipment, beginner’s skills and more of this winter sport. After an indoor presentation, if conditions allow, skills will be practiced on a guided hike of the Orchard Loop at New Germany State Park, in Grantsville. To register or for more information, email julia.musselwhite@maryland.gov by Jan. 14. All ages welcome to participate.
NPS seeks public input on trail system improvements at Catoctin
The National Park Service invites public review of a proposal to improve the trail system at Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont. Interested persons can review an Environmental Assessment for the project and submit comments through Feb. 3. CMP currently has 25 miles of developed trails that provide several scenic viewpoints, universally accessible trails and six miles of horseback riding trails. A number of the park’s trails were designed as part of the park’s original master plan and built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration crews in the 1930s and 1940s. A comprehensive trail system plan would provide park managers with a long-term management framework to manage and maintain existing trails, add new trails and access points, provide more connected and looped trail experiences, close or realign existing trails, create trails that are accessible to visitors with disabilities, consider allowing use of bicycles on an administrative road, improve vehicle and pedestrian circulation within the park, create connections to local, regional and national trail systems including the Appalachian Trail, improve and add parking areas, and designate a Fly Fishing Heritage Trail. For more information or to comment on the project, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/cato_trailplan. Or mail your comments, postmarked by Feb. 3, to: Superintendent, Attn: Comprehensive Trail System Plan, 6602 Foxville Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
— Susan Guynn
