Preseason trout stocking underway
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ preseason trout stocking started Jan. 5 with crews stocking 6,200 rainbow and golden trout in freshwater lakes in Calvert, Charles, Howard and Prince George’s counties. In Howard County, Centennial Lake received 750 rainbow and golden trout. In Prince George’s County, Greenbelt Lake and Lake Artemesia each received 450 trout, Melbow Pond and Schoolhouse Pond each received 400 and Governor’s Bridge Pond was stocked with 200 trout. For more information, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
A good year for boat sales
The National Marine Manufacturers Association said consumer demand for new boats surged in 2020, increasing 12 percent of 2019 sales. More than 310,000 new powerboats were sold last year, a 13-year high. NMMA expects the boom to continue through 2021. Sales of personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Sea Doo and WaveRunner) are estimated to be up 8 percent. Sales of wake boats (for wakesurfing, skiing and wakeboarding) up 20 percent; and sales of freshwater fishing boats and pontoon boats were up 12 percent. According to NMMA, an estimated 100 million Americans go boating each year.
New state record for flathead catfish
Joshua Dixon, a Cecil County resident, caught a 57-pound, 50-inch long flathead catfish. Dixon is the first state record holder for the invasive flathead catfish. He caught it on Dec. 27, 2020, fishing near the Lapidum Boat Ramp on the Susquehanna River with Zoom plastic swimbait. He told the Maryland Department of Natural Resources it took about 30 minutes to pull in the flathead. DNR maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions — Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive — and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches. Fish caught from privately-owned, fee-fishing waters are ineligible for consideration. Details at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Edwards Ferry Bridge temporarily closed to vehicles
The C&O Canal National Historical Park, Poolesville, has closed the Edwards Ferry (Lock 25) Bridge to vehicle traffic. The bridge remains open to bicyclists and pedestrians. A recent inspection by engineers revealed the steel structure in an advanced state of corrosion. A temporary support system is in the design stage and is expected to be installed this winter. The bridge provides access to a boat ramp along the Potomac River. During the closure, the nearest boat ramp access is at Seneca Aqueduct to the south and Monocacy Aqueduct to the north. For more information, call 301-739-4200 or visit www.nps.gov/choh.
— Susan Guynn
