The Umbrella Project offers new camping program

Registration is open for Umbrella Projects new Basecamp program, a 48-hour outdoor experience for grieving adults ages 18 and older, from Aug. 11 to 13 at ThorpeWood retreat center near Thurmont. All food and gear for this event are provided at no cost. The mission of The Umbrella Project is to provide young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one a supported wilderness hiking experience “that promotes personal growth, self-reliance and therapeutic recreational activity to help in their healing process.” Hikers are accompanied by trained experienced hike leaders and qualified counselors. Learn more about this event and other upcoming adventures, and how to register at umbrellaprojecthike.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription