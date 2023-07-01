The Umbrella Project offers new camping program
Registration is open for Umbrella Projects new Basecamp program, a 48-hour outdoor experience for grieving adults ages 18 and older, from Aug. 11 to 13 at ThorpeWood retreat center near Thurmont. All food and gear for this event are provided at no cost. The mission of The Umbrella Project is to provide young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one a supported wilderness hiking experience “that promotes personal growth, self-reliance and therapeutic recreational activity to help in their healing process.” Hikers are accompanied by trained experienced hike leaders and qualified counselors. Learn more about this event and other upcoming adventures, and how to register at umbrellaprojecthike.org.
Hikes at New Germany State Park
New Germany State Park, Grantsville, is hosting a few upcoming hikes. On July 2, at 10 p.m., join the full moon hike with Ranger Noah. This 1-mile hike is under the first full moon of summer and is known as the Buck Moon. Find out why. BYO flashlight or headlamp. At 10 a.m. July 11, it’s Take a Hike Tuesday, with a challenging 4-mile hike led by a park ranger. And at 9 a.m. on July 16, take a 1½-mile salamander hike with Ranger Noah to find and identify some common salamanders. These events are weather permitting. For more information and to register, call 301-895-5453.
Hunting license fees increase
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that legislation passed during the 2023 General Assembly will increase the price of hunting licenses and some associated stamps beginning with the 2023-24 hunting season. The current fees have been in place since 2002, and the price of a regular hunting license had remained unchanged for 35 years.
In a news release, Karina Stonesifer, Wildlife and Heritage Service acting director, said funds from hunting licenses are “essential for managing the state’s wildlife and associated lands that the public can enjoy.” Hunting license fees, in conjunction with matching federal grants, comprise more than 90 percent of DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service budget.
Under the new legislation, the price of a resident hunting license will increase from $24.50 to $35, while the cost of a non-resident hunting license will increase from $130 to $160. Prices for apprentice and junior hunting licenses, three-day non-resident licenses, migratory game bird stamps, and stamps/permits for furbearer-related activities have also been adjusted. There is also a new required sika deer stamp for hunting sika deer. The resident sika deer stamp is $10, $25 for non-residents. For the full list of new license fees, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
