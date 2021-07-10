Local father/daughter fishing team to debut in bass tournament
Christopher Von Garrel, of Frederick, along with his lifelong fishing buddy and 20-year-old daughter Caitlin Gibson, from Columbia, will fish on the Potomac River next weekend as part of the 250-team tournament field, amateur-only Bass Pro Shops Open qualifying event at National Harbor on July 17. Christopher, who is deaf, is a passionate angler and member of the deaf fishing club. The duo will be fishing for their cut of the $4.3 million guaranteed purse value and chance to qualify for the National Championship and ultimate $1 million prize. While the anglers are on the water, the public can participate in free activities for kids, live music, a Bass Pro Shops pop-up shop, visit boat and ATV displays, and see the awards ceremony. Admission is free, and activities begin at 10 a.m. at 165 Waterfront St., National Harbor.
Mountain Club of Md. hosts area hikes
The Mountain Club of Maryland is conducting a few hiking trips in the Frederick County area. Pre-registration is required for non-members by contacting the hike leader and participants should be mindful of maintaining social distancing. The Catoctin Trail Series, a series of five hikes that will cover the entire trail, begins July 10 hiking from Gambrill State Park to Hamburg Road and back via the Power Line and Yellow Poplar trails, a 12-mile loop hike. To join this hike, contact Bill Saunders at trailsaunders@gmail.com. On July 17, Patty and Steve Williams will lead an 8-mile hike, with a 6-mile option. Both are on the Catoctin Trail with the 6-miler visiting Hog Rock, Blue Ridge Summit Vista and Thurmont Vista. In addition to these stops, the 8-mile hike visits Wolf Rock and Chimney Rock. To register for this hike, email atmaintainer6@gmail.com. For more information on the club, visit https://mcomd.org.
New $10K award announced for Florida Python Challenge
A new $10,000 ultimate grand prize has been added to this year’s Florida Python Challenge, July 9 to 18, courtesy of Virtual Business Services. The award will be presented to the participant who removes the most pythons as part of the competition, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The goal of the Challenge is to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology. Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and are found primarily in the Everglades ecosystem. A female can lay 50 to 11 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 13,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from the state.
‘Bluebirds of Antietam’ to debut on MPT
The documentary film “Bluebirds of Antietam” will air on Maryland Public Television at 5:30 p.m. July 18. The film was produced by Stefanie Boss, of Hagerstown, and directed by Conrad Weaver, of Emmitsburg. It tells the story of Mark and Jean Raabe’s 35-year effort to provide next boxes for bluebirds. Their work continues today on what is said to be one of the oldest continually monitored bluebird trails in the country — on Antietam National Battlefield, Sharpsburg.
— Susan Guynn
