DNR photo contest deadline is Aug. 31
The 17th annual Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo contest runs through Aug. 31. All winners will be featured in the 2021 wall calendar and published in the fall 2020 edition of the magazine. All entries must be submitted online. Categories includes birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wonder, and wildlife. Enter for a chance to win cash, state parks passports, magazine subscriptions and other prizes. Winners will be notified in September. An entry fee of $10 for up to three photos and $3 for each additional entry must be paid with your submissions. For more details, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Virginia DGIF has a new name
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has been renamed to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, effective July 1. According to a news release, the new name reflects “what we’re doing,” from wildlife conservation, hunting and fishing to wildlife watching, public lands and outdoor recreation. Current licenses and registrations are still valid with the old DGIF logo. For more information, visit https://dwr.virginia.gov.
Pedestrian footbridge reopens
The Goodloe E. Byron Memorial Pedestrian Walkway footbridge across the Potomac River at Harpers Ferry has reopened. Visitors to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, can again cross between Harpers Ferry and the C&O Canal Towpath and Maryland Heights Trail. The footbridge was closed in December for repairs following a train derailment. For more information on hiking at HFNHP, visit www.nps.gov/hafe.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.