Orienteering, compass skills workshopAt 2 p.m. July 21, join an orienteering and compass skills class at Cunningham Falls State Park, Houck Nature Center, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont. Learn basic compass and orienteering skills, then complete a scavenger hunt around the park. Park entrance fees apply. To register or for more information, call 301-271-3676.

Beginner archery classFrederick County staff will lead an archery lesson for beginners every half hour from 4 to 6 p.m. July 22 in the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls State Park, 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont. Classes are for ages 8 and older and participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment will be provided. The cost is $5 (cash only) per person in addition to the park entrance fee of $3 per Maryland vehicle and $5 per out-of-state vehicle. Pre-registration is required to participate. Time slots are every 30 minutes from 4 to 5:30 p.m. RSVP to Don at 301-514-5866.

