Orienteering, compass skills workshopAt 2 p.m. July 21, join an orienteering and compass skills class at Cunningham Falls State Park, Houck Nature Center, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont. Learn basic compass and orienteering skills, then complete a scavenger hunt around the park. Park entrance fees apply. To register or for more information, call 301-271-3676.
Beginner archery classFrederick County staff will lead an archery lesson for beginners every half hour from 4 to 6 p.m. July 22 in the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls State Park, 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont. Classes are for ages 8 and older and participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment will be provided. The cost is $5 (cash only) per person in addition to the park entrance fee of $3 per Maryland vehicle and $5 per out-of-state vehicle. Pre-registration is required to participate. Time slots are every 30 minutes from 4 to 5:30 p.m. RSVP to Don at 301-514-5866.
Outdoor activities at Greenbrier State ParkWellness, insect identification and mushrooms are a few of the themes for upcoming hikes hosted by Greenbrier State Park, 21843 National Pike, Boonsboro. The Walking for Wellness hike begins at 9 a.m. July 19 and is a 6.2-mile round-trip hike from Weverton Cliffs at Knoxville to Harpers Ferry, W.Va. And from 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 19 the insect identification hike will introduce participants to some of the insects that share the park. Learn about the systemic effects of climate change by analyzing different tree samples and the shifts in tree ring patterns and how that relates to climatic conditions at 2 p.m. on July 20. And learn about the types of fungi that grow in Maryland and how to identify them and search for them on a moderately intense 2-mile hike. This Mushroom March begins at 2 p.m. July 21. Activities are free but park entrance fees apply. More information can be found at dnr.maryland.gov or call 301-791-4656.
NWTF launches new initiativeThe National Wild Turkey Federation has launched a new Habitat for the Hatch initiative, a southeastern landscape-scale effort that will directly combat the decline in wild turkey populations and improve overall ecosystem health. The focus will be on creating essential nesting habitat in close proximity to quality brood range and seeks to create 1 million acres that fit these specific criteria in the next 10 years. The work will include public and private lands in an 18-state region, which includes portions of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit nwtf.org.
Bird walkPotomac Valley Audubon Society will continue its monthly bird walk series at 7 a.m. July 19 at the Cool Spring Preserve, 1469 Lloyd Road, Charles Town, W.Va. Anyone with an interest is welcome, regardless of birding skills. Registration is required for either event, potomacaudubon.org.
Gambrill State Park hikeThe Mountain Club of Maryland will lead a hike from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 in Gambrill State Park, Frederick. This moderate, 10-mile loop hike will start from the upper parking lot in the park and will use a combination of trails. Email trailsaunders@gmail.com to register and for more information about the hike and the Mountain Club of Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.