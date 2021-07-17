Bird illness investigation continues
Wildlife managers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky are still investigating the cause of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs, reported since May. More recently, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, additional reports have been received from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana. The majority of affected birds are reported to be fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins. No definitive cause of the illness has been determined. If you encounter sick or dead birds, contact the DNR/USDA Wildlife hotline at 877-463-6497.
Hike with the Mountain Club of Md.
On July 21, the Mountain Club of Maryland will take a hike in the Cunningham Falls State Park area. This lollipop hike starts at the Manor Area parking area and follows the Catoctin Trail south in the park and Frederick Municipal Forest with stops at White Rock and Mountaindale overlooks. On July 24, the second of five hikes in the Catoctin Trail Series starts at Hamburg Road and follows the Catoctin Trail north to the Death March Trail, then loops back to Hamburg Road on various side trails. To participate in either of these hikes, contact leader Bill Saunders at trailsaunders@gmail.com and visit the club’s website at https://mcomd.org.
— Susan Guynn
