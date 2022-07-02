Federal Duck Stamps available for 2022-23 season
The Federal Duck Stamp, which cost $25, for the upcoming season is available. The stamps are valid through June 30, 2023, and raise about $40 million for conservation each year. The stamp features the work of Minnesota artist James Hautman’s painting of a pair of redheads floating in the water. The Junior Duck Stamp costs $5 and features a green-winged teal painted by 15-year-old South Dakota resident Madison Grimm. The duck stamp is also known as the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation stamp and is purchased by waterfowl hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and stamp collectors every year. Since 1934, when the first stamp was issued, the program has raised more than $1 billion to help acquire and protect more than 6 million acres of habitat in the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Scholarships available to female anglers
B.A.S.S. and Shimano are partnering to award the first Helen Sevier Pioneer Scholarships to two female high school anglers who want to pursue competitive fishing at the college level. The two $2,500 scholarships honor Sevier’s leadership and long-term vision for the growth of sportfishing. Applications will be accepted until July 15. Sevier was the second full-time member of B.A.S.S. hired by founder Ray Scott in 1970. During her 31-year career, she oversaw a boom in membership and was instrumental in recruiting young people to the sport through the CastingKids program. She was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2004, and in 2018 into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame. For scholarship info, visit bassmaster.com/sevier-scholarship or email scholarship@bassmaster.com.
— Susan Guynn
