Hunter education classes

The Maryland Hunter Education Course takes 12 to 14 hours to complete, and students must attend all sessions of the class. Topics include hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, Maryland legal requirements and more. All first-time hunters must complete a hunter education course before obtaining a hunting license.

Tags

