Recreational striped bass season closed through July 31
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that the recreational striped bass season is closed through July 31 in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Anglers who unintentionally catch a striped bass of any size during the closure should immediately release it without removing the fish from the water if possible. The summer-fall season will resume on Aug. 1. More information on fishing in Maryland can be found at dnr.maryland.gov.
Wildlife preservation grants available
Applications are being accepted for the 2022 George R. Moore Fund for Wildlife Preservation through the Community Foundation of Washington County MD Inc. This grant awards $1,300 to a 501©(3) nonprofit organization in Washington County, Maryland, involved in wildlife preservation. Past recipients include the Beaver Creek Watershed Association Inc. and the Potomac Valley Audubon Society’s The Monarch Alliance. To apply, visit cfwcmd.org.
Upcoming events at local state parks
Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont, will host a variety of activities this week. Take a closer look at how to determine the health of the streams in the park at 11 a.m. on July 27. Meet at the nature center at South Beach. On July 29, at 11 a.m., join a history hike of the park; meet at the Manor Area visitor center. From noon to 2 p.m. on July 31 — World Ranger Day — meet at the South Beach nature center at CFSP to learn more about what Rangers do. And meet at 8 a.m. July 30 at the Gambrill State Park Rock Run Area on Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, for a birding hike led by a member of the Frederick Bird Club. To sign up or for more information, call 301-271-3676.
DNR offers fishing mentorship
College students and adults ages 18 and older can attend free mentored fishing training and practice sessions in August held by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The program will comprise four sessions in various locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, culminating with a fishing tournament on Aug. 13. Participants will learn about regulations and licenses, fish identification, tackle box components, casting, knotting and general fishing skills, and will receive and keep a fishing rod and reel. Through the experience, DNR looks to encourage more Marylanders to participate in the sport of fishing. Tentative dates and locations are Aug. 2 at Sandy Point State Park, Aug. 5 at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, and Aug. 9 at Allen Pond Park in Bowie. To register (limited to 20 participants), visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Two Assateague wild horses cross bridge
On July 13, two wild horses from the Maryland herd crossed the Verrazano bridge when they came to it. The Assateague wild horses crossed the bridge to the mainland. National Park Service staff safely corralled the horses about one half-mile from the bridge on the mainland. The horses were trailered and returned to the island safely a few hours later. The 97th year of Chincoteague’s annual pony swim and auction, when the wild ponies make their annual pilgrimage from Assateague Island (Md.) to Chincoteague Island (Va.), is July 27. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. maintains a herd of approximately 150 ponies on Assateague. The fire company controls the herd size with the pony auction. Each year, tens of thousands of spectators come to watch the Saltwater Cowboys swim the pony herd to Chincoteague. It is believed that the Assateague wild ponies are descendants of the survivors of a Spanish galleon which wrecked off the coast of Assateague. The event gained in national popularity in 1947 with Marguerite Henry’s novel, “Misty of Chincoteague.” Learn more at chincoteague.com.
