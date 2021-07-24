Primitive skills classes in Woodsboro
Primal Knowledge on Buffington Road, Woodsboro, will host an primitive arrow making class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. The cost is $129. Led by staff member Guy Neal, participants will go through the 13 steps needed to finish a lethal hunting arrow, including fletching, straightening and arming the arrow with an arrowhead. Materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, visit primal-knowledge.com.
Md. black bear hunting lottery now open
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2021 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the five-day hunting season that will take place Oct. 25-29 in Frederick, Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties. The department will issue 950 hunting permits this year. Entries must be received by Aug. 31 and the fee is $15. The drawing will be held Sept. 3, and winners will be notified shortly thereafter. To apply online, visit compass.dnr.maryland.gov/dnrcompassportal.
Animal Olympics Trail
The South Tract of Patuxent Research Refuge is hosting a self-guided Animals Olympics Trail daily July 24 through Aug. 8. Learn about the many animals that are much stronger or faster than humans and compare your strength and speed to theirs. This event is for all ages. The South Tract is at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop, Laurel. For more information, call 301-497-5887.
— Susan Guynn
