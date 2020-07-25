In-person safety education, certification classes to resume in August
Beginning in August and September, the Maryland Natural Resources Police will resume in-person safety education and certification classes. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online hunting and boating classes will remain an option. Trapper education test-out sessions will resume Aug. 1. Anyone who completed the trapper education self-study manual and workbook and still require a test-out course should call 410-643-8502 to schedule an appointment. Beginning Aug. 15, field day workshops for hunter education students who previously completed Maryland’s approved internet-based course will resume. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, even if outdoors. Effective Sept. 1, traditional classroom instruction for hunter education students will resume. Anyone who previously signed up for a traditional class will need to register for a new class. Participants will need to provide their own face coverings. For class listings or more information, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Online boater safety course Aug. 1 and 2
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Maryland Natural Resources Police will lead an online Maryland boating safety course 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2. The cost is $20 per student (free to first responders, active military and all medical/hospital staff). Attendance at both sessions is required. To register, email ais1234@gmail.com and include name, mailing address and date of birth. For more information, call 443-504-3880.
Md. 2020 Black Bear Lottery application period now open
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2020 black bear hunt lottery. The deadline is Aug. 31 and the drawing will be Sept. 3. Successful applicants will be notified and will receive a permit valid for the five-day hunting season, which will take place Oct. 26-30 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. The department will issue 950 hunting permits this year, an increase of 150 from the previous season. There is a $15 nonrefundable application fee. Only one application per person will be accepted. The Black Bear Damage Reimbursement Fund is open for voluntary contributions by hunters when they apply for their permits. The fund directly reimburses Maryland farmers who have suffered agricultural damage caused by black bears. To apply or for more information, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
New online process for waterfowl blind site licensing
Through July 28, hunters may enter the lottery for the opening days of blind site licensing through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Compass portal. Hunters can register to be entered into a random lottery for a county of their choice. There is no charge to enter the lottery, but hunters must be Maryland residents and must have purchased either a 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 Maryland hunting license prior to their appointment to license sites. Winners will be notified by email with the time and date for a virtual online meeting. Additional information and instructions can be found at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.