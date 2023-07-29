Md. black bear hunt lottery now open through Aug. 31

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the 2023 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the six-day hunting season Oct. 23-28 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. In its 20th year, the annual hunt is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and area expansion. DNR will issue 950 permits this year. Hunters can apply for the lottery online (dnr.maryland.gov) or at a hunting and fishing license agent location. A valid DNR ID number is required to participate. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31 and accompanied by a $15 application fee. The drawing will be held Sept. 6 with winners notified shortly thereafter.

