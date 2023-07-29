Md. black bear hunt lottery now open through Aug. 31
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the 2023 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the six-day hunting season Oct. 23-28 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. In its 20th year, the annual hunt is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and area expansion. DNR will issue 950 permits this year. Hunters can apply for the lottery online (dnr.maryland.gov) or at a hunting and fishing license agent location. A valid DNR ID number is required to participate. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31 and accompanied by a $15 application fee. The drawing will be held Sept. 6 with winners notified shortly thereafter.
Programs at Cunningham Falls State Park
Join a naturalist at Cunningham Falls State Park at 9:30 a.m. July 30 for a guided hike and watercolor painting. Hike to the falls and end the hike by painting your favorite scene of the day. On July 31, beginning at 2 p.m., learn about the importance of park rangers and what they do in the park. Both events begin at the Houck Nature Center, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont. The programs are free with paid park admission to the William Houck area — $3 for Maryland residents weekdays, $5 for Maryland residents on weekends. For more information, call 301-271-7574 or email analeigh.gardner@maryland.gov.
Full moon programs
New Germany State Park, Grantsville, will hold two full moon events this month. Full moon kayaking on New Germany Lake takes place from 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. July 30. It’s limited to 16 participants, and those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Must pre-register by emailing noah.manges@maryland.gov. And on July 31, beginning at 9:30 p.m. join a full moon 1-mile hike with a park ranger. BYO headlamp or flashlight. Both events are weather permitting. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov or call 301-895-5453.
Kayak fishing program for adults
For four days in August, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will host “Freshwater Kayak Fishing 101” for adults. The program will take place at the Mount Calvert Historical & Archaeological Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays the first three weeks of August. The first day will cover the basics — knot tying, casting practice, fish identification and species specific tactics. The second day will consist of sit-on-top kayak operation and safety instruction, followed by paddling with instructors. And every participant will sign up for a day to fish with an instructor, with a maximum of three participants per day for a personal experience. The final day will be a fishing derby, with awards and prizes. Following completion of the program, participants will be given a basic spinning rod and reel. The cost is $10 and space is limited; must pre-register. More info at chelsea.miller@maryland.gov or register at tinyurl.com/3tkutjkb.
Md. Sport Fisheries Achievement Award winner
Capt. Monty Hawkins is the recipient of the 2023 Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award, which honors individuals who have provided “sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research or other contributions that benefit recreational fishing in Maryland.” Known as “Capt. Monty” of FN Morning Star based in Ocean City and charter business owner, Hawkins was instrumental in forming and volunteering with the Ocean City Reef Foundation. He is a volunteer member of the Coastal Conservation Association and is a member and chairman of the Maryland Artificial Reef Initiative. The award will be presented later this year. Previous recipients of the award include Frederick native Bernard “Lefty” Kreh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.