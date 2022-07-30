Ranger program at Catoctin Mountain Park

Join a Ranger at the Owens Creek Campground amphitheater in Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 13, to learn about the animals who live in the forest and how they find their food and avoid becoming someone else’s food. The campfire program is free. For more information, visit nps.gov/cato.

