Ranger program at Catoctin Mountain Park
Join a Ranger at the Owens Creek Campground amphitheater in Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 13, to learn about the animals who live in the forest and how they find their food and avoid becoming someone else’s food. The campfire program is free. For more information, visit nps.gov/cato.
Beginning recreational kayaking class
Learn how to paddle on flat water in recreational solo kayaks on Little Seneca Lake in this class at Black Hill Regional Park, 20926 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds. Instruction will include basic strokes, entries and exits, boat control and more, taught by certified American Canoe Association instructors. The classes are for ages 12 and up and cost $60. Pre-registration is required for the 9 to 11 a.m. class on Aug. 7 and the 6 to 8 p.m. class on Aug. 10. A Beyond the Basics 1 class for those who complete a beginning class will be held Aug. 14, the cost is $100. Register at activemontgomery.org.
Hike United Month events
Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area, 5100 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills, will host a series of hikes to celebrate Hike United Month in August. On Aug. 6, learn the basics of hiking at 10:30 a.m. to help you get started. On Aug 13, learn how to be “trail aware” when hiking. On Aug. 20, the hike will focus on the history of Soldiers Delight. And on Aug. 27, it’s all about hiking with dogs. Space is limited and pre-registration is highly recommended. Register at the NEA link at dnr.maryland.gov.
50th anniversary tours of Mammoth Cave and Flint Ridge connection
Special tours are planned for the anniversary marking the connection of two cave systems that made Mammoth Cave the longest known cave in the world. On Sept. 9, 1972, a team from the Cave Research Foundation entered a cave on the Flint Ridge side of the Green River Valley and traveled for 12 hours before they discovered a passageway that connected the Flint Ridge Cave System to Mammoth Cave. This connection earned Mammoth Cave the title of longest cave in the world, according to the National Park Service. At the time, the two cave systems totaled a length of 144.4 miles. Since this discovery, Mammoth Cave has remained the longest cave in the world and has continued to grow through continued exploration. The cave is currently mapped at 420 miles. The anniversary tour will take place Sept. 9 and 10, and reservations are required. The tour will cover three “difficult” miles and include parts of the cave not normally on the tour, including the place where the two cave systems meet. Tickets can be purchased at recreation.gov. The special tours are for ages 16 and older. And the NPS offers this warning: “If you have a fear of heights or suffer from claustrophobia, this tour is not the best choice for you.”
Hunt Like A Girl contest underway
Shoot Like A Girl and Beretta USA have partnered for the Hunt Like A Girl contest. The winner will have the opportunity to participate in a guided pheasant hunt at R&R Pheasant Hunting in Seneca, South Dakota, on Sept. 12-15. The contest is open to all women but hunt sponsors are looking for those who are new to hunting or who have never hunted. The hunt will include an all-female team to hunt with, a comprehensive hunting gear package, transportation, meals, lodging and guide fees and tips. Entrants must complete the online requirements in their entirety and entries are due by Aug. 7. Entries with video submissions will be considered first. Details at shootlikeagirl.com.
