Activities at Cunningham Falls State Park
Learn the basics of mushroom identification and the role fungi play in the world during a Mushroom Walk from 10 a.m. to noon July 14 at Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont. Also learn about the edibility — or toxicity — of some of the species found. Meet at the Falls Trail Head, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont. And on July 16, take a guided bird hike with a naturalist and see what birds call the park home. Meets at 8 a.m. at the Houck Nature Center and bring your binoculars. Park admission applies. For more information, call 301-271-3676.
State fallfish record falls again
For the second time in a month, the state record for fallfish has been broken. Bryson Meyers, of Oakland, has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as the new state record holder for fallfish in the state’s nontidal division. Meyers caught a 3.01-pound fish on June 16 while fishing in the North Branch of the Potomac River, in the Westernport area. He was on a fly fishing trip drifting the river for trout when he hooked the 20-inch fish. Meyers’ catch broke the previous 2.27-pound record, caught on May 29 by youth angler Crosby Abe, of Cumberland.
NPS seeks public input on e-bikes
The National Park Service is seeking public comment on a programmatic environment assessment (PEA) that evaluates the potential national-level impacts of electric bicycle (e-bike) use in national parks. The comment period is open through July 21.
E-bikes can have many benefits for parks and visitors, including making travel easier, expanding access for those with physical limitations, and providing healthy recreation opportunities. At the same time, the NPS must manage this emerging form of access and recreation, like others that occur in park areas, in a manner that protects park resources, values and visitors. The PEA evaluates potential impacts to natural and cultural resources, and visitor use and experience, and wildlife on a national scale.
Currently, NPS regulations authorize park superintendents to allow e-bikes, where appropriate, on roads and trails where traditional bicycles are allowed. Public lands designated by Congress as “wilderness areas” remain off-limits to both traditional bicycles and e-bikes. The NPS is conducting the PEA consistent with court direction to complete an analysis consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act. Comments can be provided at parkplanning.nps.gov/e-bikes.
DNR schedules qualification shots for managed deer hunts
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released the schedule for shooter qualifications for managed hunts. The proficiency test is required to obtain a Shooter Qualification Card to participate in the state’s managed deer hunts in fall and winter. Managed or controlled hunting is a highly organized effort aimed at reducing the local deer population. DNR uses a lottery system to select participants for many of the managed deer hunts. The various deadlines for the lottery can be found online.
Qualification sessions will be held at 11 locations around the state, including McClellan Gun Club in Keedysville on Sept. 17. No sessions are scheduled for Frederick County. For the full schedule, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
