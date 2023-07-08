Activities at Cunningham Falls State Park

Learn the basics of mushroom identification and the role fungi play in the world during a Mushroom Walk from 10 a.m. to noon July 14 at Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont. Also learn about the edibility — or toxicity — of some of the species found. Meet at the Falls Trail Head, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont. And on July 16, take a guided bird hike with a naturalist and see what birds call the park home. Meets at 8 a.m. at the Houck Nature Center and bring your binoculars. Park admission applies. For more information, call 301-271-3676.

