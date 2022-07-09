Black bear lottery opens July 18
It will be a six-day hunt this year for applicants who receive a black bear hunting permit in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ black bear permit lottery. Black bear hunting, when in season, is available in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties only. DNR will receive applications for the black bear lottery July 18 through Aug. 31. There is a $15 application fee (nonrefundable). The random drawing will be held Sept. 7. Each successful applicant can name up to two sub-permittees, and all must carry a valid Maryland hunting license. For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov or pick up a copy of the 2022-2023 Maryland Guide to Hunting & Trapping for black bear and all licensing and regulation information for hunting in the Old Line State.
Nature Center open on weekends
The Nature Center next to the lake and near the Falls Trailhead at Cunningham Falls State Park’s William Houck Area, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It’s included with the park entrance fee of $3 per Maryland vehicle and $5 per out-of-state vehicle. Hours are subject to change, call the park office for up-to-date hours at 301-271-7574.
Archery in the park
Join Frederick County staff on Wednesdays for Archery in the Park, for ages 8 and older, at the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and no archery experience is necessary. All equipment will be provided. The cost is $5 per person, cash only, in addition to the park entrance fee of $3 per Maryland vehicle and $5 per out-of-state vehicle. The archery range is adjacent to the top Manor Area parking lot. Participants must pre-register by email to carolyn.leamond@maryland.gov the day before the program. Four time slots start every half hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Write ARCHERY in the subject.
More programs at CF state park
At 8 p.m. July 10, meet at the trailhead in Bear Branch Overflow Lot of William Houck Campground at Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont, for a night hike to the falls. Listen and watch for critters of the park who come out after dark. BYO flashlight. Register in advance to carolyn.leamond@maryland.gov to be granted access to the trailhead. On July 15, meet at the Nature Center at South Beach to learn some tree identification basics. On July 16, meet at 9 a.m. at the Manor Area playground parking area for a walk around the camping loop and, at 3 p.m., learn the mysteries of snakes at the Manor Area Visitor Center. On July 17, beginning at 11 a.m., meet at the South Beach Nature Center for a 1.25-mile hike to the Falls along the Cliff Trail to search for “geological features, cool creatures and peculiar plants.” Park entrance fees are $3 per Maryland vehicle and $5 for out-of-state vehicles.
Tea room open house
The rustic Tea Room at Gambrill State Park will hold an open house from 4 to 7 p.m July 13. The Tea Room is at 8346 High Knob Road, Frederick. Built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the building accommodates 55 people and is a popular venue for events — from family reunions to business meetings. For more information, call 301-271-3676.
Michigan DNR to auction surplus state-managed lands
Lake frontage, river frontage or vacant forested acreage surrounded by privately owned land — these types of parcels will be available in the upcoming surplus public land auctions, running Aug. 2 through Sept. 9, from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. A total of 188 properties will be on the auction block. They range in size from under an acre to 160 acres and many are offered because they are isolated from other DNR-managed property or offer limited public recreation benefits. To pre-register or for more information, visit tax-sale.info.
— Susan Guynn
