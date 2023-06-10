Youth catfish derby in Burkittsville on June 17
The Burkittsville Ruritan Club and the Town of Burkittsville will sponsor a Catfish Derby at the Town Pond in Burkittsville (off Md. 17) on June 17. Registration is from 9-10 a.m. and the fishing derby will be from 10 a.m. to noon. This event is for children ages 15 and younger and they must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must bring their own bait and tackle. Free hot dogs, chips and cold drinks will be available for everyone in attendance. For information call 301-371-7795.
New state record for fallfish
Fourteen-year-old Crosby Abe, of Allegany County, caught a 2.27-pound fallfish May 29 while fishing on the North Branch of the Potomac River, near the Cumberland Industrial Park boat launch. Crosby’s catch was 19.5 inches long. That, along with its weight, gave him the title of state record holder for fallfish with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The fallfish is a chub in the family Cyprinidae, and is the largest minnow species native to eastern North America and the mid-Atlantic region. Fallfish have become popular for sportfishing in Maryland and other mid-Atlantic states since they grow to more than 19 inches long, fight hard and often make acrobatic jumps after being hooked.
Crosby’s catch broke the record of 2.14 pounds, held since April 2021 by Maxwell Diegel, of Harford County — also a youth angler, who was 13 at the time.
Animal safety on the trail
Jeff McAfee, wildlife response tech with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, will lead a program on animal safety while on the trail. Before venturing out with your pets, make sure you know how to avoid dangerous animal encounters. McAfee will share information about black bears and other common species found in our area. The free program begins at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick. For more information, call the library at 301-600-7250.
Md. spring turkey hunters set new harvest record
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports that hunters harvested 5,356 wild turkeys during the spring regular and junior turkey seasons statewide. That’s 27 percent higher than the 2022 harvest and surpassed the previous record harvest of 4,303 set in 2020. Youth hunters harvested 383 wild turkeys during junior turkey hunt held April 15-16.
Wildlife and Heritage Service Acting Director Karina Stonesifer attributes the record harvest to a “combination of high turkey populations, good weather and additional hunting opportunities.” DNR also says much of the increase in population can be attributed to the Brood X cicada emergence in the summer of 2021, which provided abundant food and increased survival of newly hatched turkeys in a large part of the state.
The central and western regions saw the largest jumps with every county west of the Chesapeake Bay, except Calvert, posting record harvests. The westernmost counties reported the highest harvests: Garrett with 579; Washington with 515 and Allegany with 483. In Frederick County, 391 wild turkeys were harvested, 132 in neighboring Carroll County.
NPS work to improve battlefield trails underway
The National Park Service has begun work to improve around eight miles of trails at Monocacy National Battlefield, Frederick. When the work is completed later this summer, visitors will find wider and safer trails, easier access with updated signs and trail-markers, and an additional two miles of new hikes. Trails will remain open as the NPS and Appalachian Conservation Corps members work on these improvements. The park encompasses more than 1,600 acres.
And as of June 1, the visitor center is now open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center includes an information desk, bookstore, exhibits and restrooms. For more information, call 301-662-3515 or visit nps.gov/mono.
