Youth catfish derby in Burkittsville on June 17

The Burkittsville Ruritan Club and the Town of Burkittsville will sponsor a Catfish Derby at the Town Pond in Burkittsville (off Md. 17) on June 17. Registration is from 9-10 a.m. and the fishing derby will be from 10 a.m. to noon. This event is for children ages 15 and younger and they must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must bring their own bait and tackle. Free hot dogs, chips and cold drinks will be available for everyone in attendance. For information call 301-371-7795.

