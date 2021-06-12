Catfish Derby in Burkittsville pond June 19
The Burkittsville Ruritan Club and the Town of Burkittsville is sponsoring a Catfish Derby at the Town Pond in Burkittsville (off Md. 17) on June 19, with registration from 9-10 a.m. and the fishing derby from 10 a.m. to noon. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will be stocking the pond with catfish. Once stocked, no fishing will be allowed until after the event (signs will be posted). This event is for children ages 1-15 and they must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own bait and tackle. Prizes will be awarded in three age groups. Cold drinks, chips and hot dogs will be served free of charge. For further information call 301-371-7795.
Spring turkey hunters harvest 3,910 turkeys
During the regular and junior spring turkey seasons, Maryland hunters harvested 3,910 turkeys, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The 2021 spring harvest was 9% below the record harvest of 4,303 set in 2020, but still 4% above the 10-year average. The percentage of juvenile turkeys, or “jakes,” reported in the harvest declined to 16%, which supports data showing that summer 2020 was a below-average year for turkey production across most of the state. Garrett County reported the most with 374 turkeys harvested, followed by Charles County with 353 and Washington County with 345. Frederick County turkey hunters reported 281 turkeys harvested.
Wild turtles are on the move
During this time of year, when wild turtles are heading to their breeding and nesting sites, turtles can be seen crossing roads and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges drivers to “give turtles a brake.” Common turtles found on the road include eastern box turtles, snapping turtles, painted turtles and red-eared sliders. In coastal areas, diamondback terrapins can be seen on roadways. Motorists who want to aid a turtle in crossing the road should do so only if safe to do so and move the turtle in the direction it was traveling until safely out of traffic lanes. Turtles have specific home ranges and should not be moved too far away from where they were found. And remember, snapping turtles do bite.
World Elk Calling Championships in July
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will dole out more than $40,000 in cash, hunting gear and other prizes when the RMEF World Elk Calling Championships, presented by Sportsman’s Warehouse, takes place July 22-23 in Park City, Utah. Competitors will face off in six divisions: professional, men’s, women’s, youth ages 11-17 and pee-wee for ages 10 and under. The competition has no entry fee. For rules and to register, visit www.rmef.org/events/wecc.
NRA’s annual meeting to be held in Houston
The National Rifle Association has announced it will hold its 150th annual meeting and exhibits Sept. 3-5 in Houston. The exhibit hall will feature more than 800 exhibitors, seminars and workshops, entertainment and women’s events. For more information, visit www.nra.org.
— Susan Guynn
