Volunteer surveys help with fisheries management
Mobile-friendly volunteer surveys can help turn a fishing trip into a scientific expedition. Maryland anglers can submit their catch information to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources via their smartphone. Volunteer surveys have been an important part of fisheries management in the state for decades. There are surveys for various species and programs, including artificial reef initiative, freshwater fisheries and striped bass. New this year is a survey for the invasive northern snakehead. DNR will hold quarterly prize drawings for those who participate in a survey. Winners will receive their choice of a cap from Costa. Details at www.dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries.
DNR licensing centers to reopen by appointment only
As of June 15, Licensing & Registration Service Centers will be open to customers by appointment only. That includes the new Frederick center at 1601-A Bowmans Farm Road, for the Western Region of the state. Transactions that will be available for scheduling include boat title transfers, new boat title applications, replacement title applications, commercial license renewal and transfers. To schedule an appointment in Frederick, call 240-236-9950. The Frederick center is at 1601-A Bowmans Farm Road.
Gettysburg National Military Park partial reopening
With the move to Phase Green for Adams County, Pennsylvania, portions of Gettysburg National Military Park reopened June 12. Park Rangers will provide informal interpretation services through intermittent roves, or visits, to different areas of the battlefield. Public restrooms will be open, as are park grounds, roads, trails and parking areas. However, the museum and visitor center, the Eisenhower Home, David Wills House, observation towers and the Pennsylvania Memorial observation level remain closed. Also, the 157th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg will be a virtual event, July 1-3, with virtual guided walks and tours. All programs will be streamed on the GNMP Facebook page. Details at www.nps.gov/gett.
— Susan Guynn
