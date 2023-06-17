Fishing program, storytime at Brunswick
From 5 to 7 p.m. June 21, the Brunswick Library will host a fishing program and storytime at Brunswick Family Campground, 40 Canal Road, Brunswick. The event will include outdoor fishing activities/stations and storytime around the campfire at 6:30 p.m. Bring a camp chair and a plain white T-shirt for a fish-printing craft, if you want to participate in this activity. Admission to the program is free. For more information, call 301-600-7250 or visit fcpl.org.
Fourth Friday Forest Walk
Join the Frederick Forestry Board for a guided walk along the Red Trail of Gambrill State Park and learn about forest ecosystems, succession and tree identification from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 23. This trail has steep and rough terrain portions. Registration is required, limited to 20 people, donation-based event. Walks are held the fourth Friday of each month through October. To register for this hike or for more information, call 301-271-3676 or visit frederick.forestryboard.org/programs/fourth-friday-forest-walks.
Outdoor skills event at Thurmont
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Women In The Outdoors, started by the National Wild Turkey Federation, will hold an all-day outdoor skills session on July 16 at Thurmont Conservation and Sportsman’s Club on Hunt Club Road, Thurmont. It’s open to individuals of any ability level ages 15 and older. No prior experience is necessary but parents or guardians must accompany a minor. Skills to be covered include shooting sports and firearm handling, archery, angling, hunting basics and wild game preparation. All classes are taught by experts in those fields. Registration closes June 28 and accepted participants will be notified June 30. To register and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/39ux5h84.
Grants awarded to area state parks
The Friends of Maryland State Parks Foundation recently awarded 19 grants totaling $31,280 to state parks statewide. These funds will provide resources to parks throughout the state for fishing education, bike repair stands, reforestation and the purchase of kayaks and paddle boards.
Locally, Cunningham Falls State park received funds to support the SUCCESS Program for young adults with developmental disabilities from ages 18-21. Gambrill State Park received funds to purchase equipment to host Movie Night. Gathland State Park will use funds to educate visitors about Civil War correspondent George Alfred Townsend and his estate. Greenbrier State Park will used funds for four projects — Big Red Bridge Trail, beach front pollinator, garden campground and a reforestation project. See the complete list of grants at friendsofmdparks.org/dedicate.
