Learn to kayak
Black Hill Regional Park, Lake Ridge Drive in Boyds, is offering sessions on beginning recreational kayaking on the flat water of Little Seneca Lake. Recreational solo kayaks and other equipment provided. Learn basic strokes, entries and exits, boat control and more taught by certified American Canoe Association instructors. You must be able to swim to participate and registration is required. The cost is $60, ages 12 and up. Single sessions are held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 13, 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 7 and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10. A “Kayaking: Beyond the Basics 1” class will introduce new strokes, boat control techniques, and self- and assisted rescue practices. The cost is $100, ages 12 and up, and will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14. Register at activemontgomery.org.
Vermont moose hunt application deadline is June 22
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted to have 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits available for the October 2022 hunt, limited to the state’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. It’s estimated that the hunt will result in a harvest of 51 to 65 moose, or 5 percent of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E, more than one per square mile. Nick Fortin, VFW’s biologist in charge of the moose project, says that moose densities greater than one per square mile “support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.” Over time, the hunts will reduce the herd and improve the overall health of adult moose and the survival rate of calves in their first winter. Lottery applications are available at vtfishandwildlife.com and cost $25 for nonresidents. Winners of the permit lottery will also need to purchase a hunting permit, which is $350 for nonresidents. The drawing is July 20; the hunt season is in October.
BoW offers workshop on striped bass fishing
Learn the basics of catching striped bass (aka rockfish) on the Chesapeake Bay on July 8 with Capt. Doug aboard the Backdraft, a USCG Certified 46-foot bay built fiberglass charter boat. The day begins with an introduction to rockfish ecology/biology, and current Maryland regulations concerning rockfish. Capt. Doug will teach about the two main strategies of catching rockfish, trolling and live-lining, as well as baits, lures and techniques. For the afternoon, participants will board the Backdraft and head out on the bay to go fishing. The Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop, a program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, takes place at Anchor Bay East Marina in Baltimore. Limited to 14 participants, the cost is $110, including gear, lunch and licenses. To register, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
False report on missing hiker results in restitution
Heather Mycoskie, previously of Jackson, Wyoming, knowingly provided false information and a false report in the search for missing hiker Cian McLaughlin on June 21, 2021, according to the National Park Service. Per a deferred prosecution agreement, Mycoskie is banned from Grand Teton National Park for five years and was ordered to pay restitution of $17,600 to the Department of Treasury. Mycoskie told authorities she had seen and spoken to McLaughlin in an area of the park different from other reported and verified sightings. As a result of her false report, approximately 532 hours were spent conducting searches, follow-up investigations and wasted valuable time that could have been focused on searcher areas of higher probability for McLaughlin. June 8, 2022, marked one year since McLaughlin went missing in the park.
— Susan Guynn
